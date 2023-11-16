Bears injury report: Tremaine Edmunds remains out

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who hurt his knee two weeks ago against the Chargers, remains out with a knee injury. He did not practice Thursday.

Running back Khalil Herbert was upgraded from limited to a full participant Thursday. He has a Week 5 ankle injury that has kept him off injured reserve. D’Onta Foreman was limited with an ankle problem.

Splitting carries between Herbert and Foreman on Sunday would be a “fortunate position to be in,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. Herbert has practiced the last two weeks.

“We’re excited to get him back on the field,” Getsy said. “And exactly how much or all that looks like, I think … we’ve got to figure that out.”

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, who took Edmunds’ place in the middle the last two weeks, was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday but a full participant Thursday. Linebacker Noah Sewell was limited with a knee problem. Tight end Marcedes Lewis got a veteran’s day off Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bears returned fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (mononucleosis) to practice.