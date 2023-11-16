Luke Getsy looking for Justin Fields to pick up where he left off

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be playing for the first time in five weeks when he starts against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. It’s the longest he’s ever gone between live-game snaps in his three-year NFL career.

But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t concerned about the rust factor. There’s nothing he’ll have to do to get Fields quickly acclimated to live-speed NFL snaps.

“You’re relying on all the work that you put in since two years ago,” Getsy said. “He’s been close to playing [the last two weeks], so it’s not like he hasn’t done absolutely anything in the last couple of weeks.

“The way practice went [Wednesday] and we continue to get more reps … this week, I think we’ll be just fine.”

Getsy expects Fields to pick up where he left off when Fields dislocated his thumb on a sack against the Vikings on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. But even that would leave some room for improvement.

Fields and the Bears’ offense was on a roll heading into that Vikings game. Fields threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos. He threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-20 victory over the Commanders. But he was in the process of reverting to his inconsistent from against the Vikings. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards, with an interception, for a 36.7 passer rating when he was injured on the Bears’ first possession of the third quarter. The Bears’ offense had produced six points.

The challenge for Fields now is to not only shake off the rust early in a difficult environment against the Lions at Ford Field, but to find that early season groove that provided hope that Getsy’s offense was making progress.

“He’s been locked in mentally this whole time,” Getsy said. “That part of it has been pretty smooth. Getting back on the grass [in practice the last two weeks] is the important part. We’ve had a couple chances to do that, and we’re still going through that to see how far he can take everything.

“The reps are important and just making sure he feels comfortable and ready to rock and roll is really the most important thing. As far as what’s going on in our offense, he’s got that stuff down pretty good. So that part of it we feel pretty good about it.”

Fields will face a Lions defense that is better than it’s been in recent years, but is still vulnerable. The Lions have improved from 32nd in yards allowed last season to ninth — but are still 21st in points allowed after giving up 38 in a victory over Justin Herbert and the Chargers last week.

The Seahawks’ Geno Smith passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for a 116.3 passer rating in a 37-31 overtime victory against the Lions at Ford Field in Week 2. But since then, quarterbacks have struggled against the Lions defense at Ford Field — the Falcons’ Desmond Ridder (70.2 in a 20-6 loss), Panthers’ Bryce Young (50.6 passer rating in falling behind 35-10 in a 42-24 loss) and the Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo (46.9 in a 26-14 loss).

Even without Fields, Getsy’s offense if four games further into the developmental process since Fields last played. And with the return of right guard Nate Davis, the offensive line on paper is as strong individually as it’s been under Getsy.

But Getsy still is focused on the process more than proving grounds or watershed moments.

“I just want him to continue to get better,” Getsy said. “It’s about getting better every week. I think there were really cool part of the season when we saw that from him. And unfortunately, the injury comes, So let’s get back on track with that and continue to grow together.”

