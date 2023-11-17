The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds ‘blessed’ that knee injury wasn’t season-ending

Edmunds is questionable for the Lions game Sunday, which would be his first since getting hurt.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Tremaine Edmunds celebrating an interception.

Edmunds missed the last two games because of a knee injury.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The hit that sidelined Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was one of the worst a player could take. On a play against the Chargers on Oct. 29, 312-pound defensive tackle Gervon Dexter inadvertently dove straight into Edmunds’ right knee at full speed.

Edmunds worried that his season was over, but it wasn’t that severe. After missing two games, he was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the Lions game Sunday.

“It was scary in the moment, but when I looked at the video it was really scary,” Edmunds told the Sun-Times. “I had a lot of thoughts. I was in pain. I’m blessed that it wasn’t as big of an injury as I initially thought it was and I’m at least able to have a chance to get back on the field.”

Edmunds was unsure whether he’d play Sunday, but said his “progress has been good” and the team has gradually upped his workload.

