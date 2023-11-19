The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

QB Justin Fields brings thrill — and purpose — back to Bears when he returns vs. Lions

Anything can happen, good or bad, when Fields has the ball. That’s worth watching.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE QB Justin Fields brings thrill — and purpose — back to Bears when he returns vs. Lions
A photo of Justin Fields on the sideline at a Bears-Lions game.

Fields’ 91.6 passer rating, 200.2 yards passing per game and 61.7 completion percentage all are on track for career highs.

AP Photos

The criticisms of Bears quarterback Justin Fields are many, and his path to proving he’s the future of the franchise is narrow with seven games left.

But the thrill is back.

And so is the purpose.

For all his flaws, Fields will bring excitement to the Bears’ offense when he returns Sunday against the Lions in Detroit. Anything can happen with him on the field; the key is whether he can amaze consistently. And now that he’s back, the Bears can resume their mission of determining whether to build around him.

That’s a much different endeavor than what they pursued in his absence. When backup quarterback Tyson Bagent started the last four games while Fields was out with a dislocated right thumb, the Bears simply were trying to see whether he could make it in the NFL and keep them afloat.

The stakes are far higher with Fields.

He’s still a mystery to the Bears, and given that they might end up with the No. 1 pick in the draft again after this season, they need to solve it quickly. Is Fields the player who often struggles merely to reach 200 yards passing, or is he a multidimensional threat who can propel the Bears into contention next season?

His burden to prove that, coupled with the Bears’ urgency to find out, makes the rest of the season compelling, even as the team sits at the bottom of the NFC North at 3-7.

Fields said none of that will be on his mind and added, ‘‘I’m not here to prove anything to anybody,’’ but he’s smart and surely knows what’s on the line. It’s better for him, however, to set it aside and focus on what’s in front of him.

Receiver Darnell Mooney, one of Fields’ closest friends, said his message to the quarterback was, ‘‘Don’t think about all those things.’’ The best approach Fields can take is to play freely and confidently.

‘‘Just go out there and play ball,’’ Mooney advised. ‘‘Don’t doubt yourself in any fashion. Just play ball, and we’ll help you find your groove back.’’

Fields might have been on the brink of getting into that groove before he got hurt. Or it might have been yet another false positive against some of the NFL’s worst defenses. He’s three seasons into his career, and the Bears don’t have their answer — which, in a way, is an answer in itself. If they’re still unsure by the end of the season, it will be time to move on.

Fields was bad in the first three games, especially in a pitiful performance against the Chiefs right after saying the Bears were over-coaching him. Then he roared with 617 yards passing and eight touchdown passes in two games against the Broncos and Commanders, though it bears noting that Fields was central to the collapse against the Broncos with two egregious turnovers.

Nonetheless, the Bears felt great about him then. Coach Matt Eberflus talked about it as a springboard to stardom.

But it seems to have been swept aside that Fields was struggling again in the next game. When he got hurt Oct. 15 against the Vikings, he was 6-for-10 for 58 yards with an interception as the Bears trailed 12-6 in the third quarter. That sounds far too familiar.

There’s still potential, however, and that’s where the electricity comes from. Fields has made 33 plays of 30-plus yards in 33 games, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown run last season at Ford Field.

There’s a chance of disaster every time he has the ball, but there’s also a chance of him doing something incredible. And that’s worth watching.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert from IR for Lions game
Bears could follow Lions’ road to contention
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
Resurgent Lions QB Jared Goff presents major problem for Bears
Once Bears settle on a franchise QB, what else needs to be in place around him?
Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Even in comeback win over Heat, Bulls follow disturbing script
Coach Billy Donovan is trying to get his players to show up with an “Iron Mike” Tyson attitude from the opening tip, but he’s still seeing poor starts, and on Saturday, there was an angry finish from one player.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 16, in Austin
The two were involved in “a physical altercation” about 8:30 p.m. when the man shot the teenager multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joliet Catholic’s Andres Munoz (5) rolls out and then runs to score a touchdown
High School Football
Joliet Catholic beats rival Providence to clinch a spot in its 20th state title game
This Joliet Catholic team does many of the same things right as its predecessors. But it also has a dimension not often seen: a potent passing game directed by quarterback Andres Munoz.
By Mike Clark
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso showing long-range accuracy to go with short game
His golf game wasn’t the only thing he worked on in the offseason. Caruso, who’s starting, made it a point to improve his three-point shooting, and it shows.
By Joe Cowley
 