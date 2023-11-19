Bears’ inactives vs. Lions: LB Tremaine Edmunds to play through knee injury

DETROIT — Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is active for the game against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

Edmunds went down with a right knee injury after a collision with teammate Gervon Dexter against the Chargers on Oct. 29. He said he was “blessed that it wasn’t as big of an injury as I initially thought it was and I’m at least able to have a chance to get back on the field.”

He missed the games against the Saints and Panthers and practiced for the first time Friday, though he was limited. Bears coach Matt Eberflus listed him as questionable for the Lions game.

Edmunds was the Bears’ biggest free agent this year, joining the team from the Bills on a four-year, $72 million deal. He has 63 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in eight games.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Nathan Peterman

WR Velus Jones

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

DE Dominique Robinson

LB Noah Sewell

LB Micah Baskerville

S Quindell Johnson

