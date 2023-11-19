The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Three keys for Bears against the Lions

Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb. The Bears would be wise to give him easy throws to knock off some rust.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers

The Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson looks on last week.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

DETROIT — Three keys to a Bears win Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field:

1. Ease Justin in.

Quarterback Justin Fields is returning after missing four starts because of a dislocated right thumb. The Bears would be wise to give him easy throws to knock off some rust.

“I just want him to continue to get better,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “We want to get better in every aspect of the game. The run game, the protection game and the pass game. He’s got to continue to improve just as everybody else does and that’s really the biggest thing is that all of us continue to grow together.”

2. Stop the run.

The key to the Lions’ offense is their balance. But the Bears can try to make them one-dimensional by limiting running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Our run stats have been the best in the league in the last six games, and really the credit goes to the guys up front ... ” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. “I always compare it to offense when you’re running the ball well, everybody talks about the running back, but it’s the guys up front. Same thing goes with defense.” 

3. Slow the pass rush.

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson is the Lions’ best pass rushing weapon. The Bears need to slow the defensive end. He had 1 ½ sacks in two games against the Bears last year.

“He’s a little twitchier, faster, probably because he knows what he’s doing more …” tight end Cole Kmet said. “He’s definitely taking his game to the next level.”

