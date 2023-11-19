He’s back: QB Justin Fields leads Bears to TD on first drive

DETROIT — Justin Fields didn’t look rusty in his first possession in five weeks, marching the Bears down the field for a touchdown against the Lions at Ford Field.

Fields went 3-for-4 for 38 yards in a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The Bears weren’t afraid to have Fields run, either — the second play of the drive was a quarterback sweep left for 11 yards. On the next play, he kept the ball on a read option for seven yards. Later on the drive, Fields scrambled for 10 yards to get the Bears to the Lions’ 5.

Running back D’Onta Foreman punched in a one-yard run to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Fields missed four starts in a row after dislocating his right thumb when he was sacked by the Vikings. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent went 2-2 in his place.

The Bears will be watching Fields closely the last seven games of the season. They figure to have two high draft picks and will consider drafting a quarterback unless Fields proves that he’s their passer of the future.