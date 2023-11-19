The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Lions lead Bears 14-10 at halftime in QB Justin Fields’ return from thumb injury

Fields made his first start since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand Oct. 15.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Lions.

Fields returned Sunday after missing four games with a dislocated thumb.

AP Photos

DETROIT— Bears quarterback Justin Fields started hot in his return from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand by leading the team to a touchdown on the opening drive, but the Lions lead 14-10 at halftime.

Fields completed passes of 14, 11 and 13 yards while powering the Bears to a touchdown and opened the game 6 of 7 for 52 yards. Since then, though, he has completed just 5 of 9. He finished the first half 11 of 16 for 103 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers for an 86.2 passer rating, plus he ran for 44 yards on nine carries and has not been sacked.

The Bears went 75 yards on 10 plays for their touchdown drive, which ended on running back D’Onta Foreman’s run from the 1-yard line.

The Bears’ defense has kept them in the game. Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson got his first career interception in the first quarter, and linebacker T.J. Edwards got one early in the second.

The defense has held Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who torched the Bears the last four times he faced them, to

The Lions get the ball to begin the second half.

