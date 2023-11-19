Grading the Bears’ performance — by position — in their loss Sunday to the Lions.

QUARTERBACK: B+

Playing on the road against a playoff-contending team, Justin Fields showed few, if any, signs of rust after missing four games and had an effective run/pass balance: 16-for-23 for 169 yards, one TD, zero INTs and a 105.2 passer rating and 18 carries for 104 yards. But he was at the mercy of a developing offense in crunch time.

RUNNING BACKS: D

D’Onta Foreman (six carries, 14 yards) struggled to play through an injury. Khalil Herbert (16, 35) converted a third-and-one with a three-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Roschon Johnson (six, 30) converted a fourth-and-one with a five-yard gain in the second quarter, leading to a FG by Cairo Santos.

RECEIVERS: C+

DJ Moore (seven receptions, 96 yards) caught a 39-yard TD pass and also escaped a tackle to convert a third-and-12. Rookie Tyler Scott (one, four) fumbled after a four-yard gain, and the Lions’ recovered. Darnell Mooney had one catch for 24 yards. Cole Kmet (three, 20) had no catches in the second half.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B-

Rookie Darnell Wright did an impressive job vs. Aidan Hutchinson, fending off a spin move to give Fields time to convert a five-yard pass to Herbert on a third-and-five. But he had a holding penalty and was beaten for a strip-sack on the Bears’ final drive. Protection was solid. Lucas Patrick was injured and replaced by Dan Feeney.

DEFENSIVE LINE: C

Montez Sweat had a sack and affected other plays but was no factor when the Lions were in desperation mode and was replaced by Rasheem Green in key moments, as the Bears went with a heavy D-line rotation. Gervon Dexter (two pressures) and Green (one) were effective off the bench.

LINEBACKERS: B-

Tremaine Edmunds (eight tackles) had an INT in his return after missing two games. T.J. Edwards (nine tackles) also had an interception, but both were unable to make a difference during the Lions’ final two drives. Jack Sanborn (four tackles) had a sack that forced the Lions to punt early in the second half.

SECONDARY: B

Jaylon Johnson typified the Bears’ performance — and their luck — with two pass breakups that could have been INTs and pick-sixes. He also had a tough pass-interference call for a 34-yard gain. Tyrique Stevenson gave the Bears an early boost with an INT on the Lions’ first possession. Kyler Gordon had seven tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Stevenson made the play of the day, forcing a fumble on Craig Reynolds’ 32-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, with DeMarquis Gates recovering. Santos was 4-for-4 on FGs (31, 53, 40 and 39 yards). Trenton Gill averaged 45.5 yards (35.5 net) on two punts, including a touchback.

COACHING: B-

The Bears looked like a well-coached team in taking a 26-14 lead over a playoff contender on the road, converting fourth downs and playing complementary football with four takeaways, including one on special teams. But it all came undone for Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy. The Bears still have to learn how to finish.

