The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jaylon Johnson rues missed opportunities vs. Lions

The Bears’ star cornerback had two chances for interceptions — both of which were potential pick-6s — but just missed both of them. “I had two opportunities to put 14 points on the board,” he said. “Gotta finish those better.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Jaylon Johnson rues missed opportunities vs. Lions
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) forces Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-26 loss at Ford Field.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears had three interceptions against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who came into Sunday’s game at Ford Field with just five interceptions in 326 pass attempts — third-lowest interception percentage (1.5) in the NFL. But they could have had more. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson lamented two missed opportunities for interceptions that he could have returned for touchdowns in the Bears’ stunning 31-26 loss.

“Definitely had a shot at both. I should have capitalized,” Johnson said. “I had two opportunities to put 14 points on the board. Gotta finish those better. Not easy catches but I’m a player that can make those plays and I’ve got to do it.” 

Johnson’s first opportunity was particularly costly. The Lions had a first-and-goal at the Bears’ 2-yard line, with the Bears leading 7-0, when Johnson stepped in front of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the 5-yard line — with a clear path to the other end zone in front of him. On the next play, running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a two-yard run to tie the game 7-7.

The ball appeared to go between Johnson’s hands, but Johnson said it was a little more difficult of a pick than that.

“It didn’t go through my hands. It touched one of my hands. I couldn’t get both of them on it,” Johnson said. “I have to take a better angle. I tried to undercut maybe a little too early. But it’s a play I gotta make.”

Johnson has two interceptions this season. Both of them came in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field, including a 39-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Blindside hit on Lucas Patrick draws Matt Eberflus’ ire
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson ‘questionable’ for Bears on MNF
The Bears relied on QB Justin Fields’ legs — and should continue to do so
Bears’ Braxton Jones regrets losing his cool after dizzy spell
Losses keep piling up on Bears, and coach Matt Eberflus has few answers
Upon Further Review: Analyzing Justin Fields’ 3 most impactful pass plays
The Latest
Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.
Crime
Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide
Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie, were found shot to death Sunday in their Homer Glen home after someone called 911 to report hearing arguing and gunshots.
By Mariah Rush
 
Since May, postal inspectors have made 109 arrests for robberies and 530 arrests for mail theft across the U.S., including in Chicago, according to the the United States Postal inspection Service.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries
Gustavo Belleza, 36, was arrested Monday for possessing two stolen identifications, ten bank cards not belonging to him and several burglary tools, according to police. He was first arrested Nov. 7 after Chicago police and postal inspection officials accused him of more than 15 burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the last month.
By Violet Miller
 
Michael Soroka pitches in relief against the White Sox July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP)
White Sox
Will Michael Soroka’s “pick-me-up” trade be good pickup for White Sox? Time will tell
Former All-Star eager to continue on comeback path with new organization
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_116300356.jpg
Bears
Blindside hit on Lucas Patrick draws Matt Eberflus’ ire
Patrick was initially injured while chasing down Lions safety Tracy Walker, who had recovered an apparent fumble on a play in which Cole Kmet already had been ruled down. The Bears will turn the play in to the league office for review.
By Mark Potash
 
Damage from a house fire involving a recalled dehumidifier includes a burned appliance and damage to items and walls. Millions of the appliances have been recalled nationwide.
The Watchdogs
Execs face prison time over recalled dehumidifiers linked to house fires
A jury in California convicted two executives from Gree USA Inc. for not telling the government what it knew about the defects. The appliances were widely sold under well-known brand names.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 