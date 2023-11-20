Jaylon Johnson rues missed opportunities vs. Lions

The Bears had three interceptions against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who came into Sunday’s game at Ford Field with just five interceptions in 326 pass attempts — third-lowest interception percentage (1.5) in the NFL. But they could have had more. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson lamented two missed opportunities for interceptions that he could have returned for touchdowns in the Bears’ stunning 31-26 loss.

“Definitely had a shot at both. I should have capitalized,” Johnson said. “I had two opportunities to put 14 points on the board. Gotta finish those better. Not easy catches but I’m a player that can make those plays and I’ve got to do it.”

Johnson’s first opportunity was particularly costly. The Lions had a first-and-goal at the Bears’ 2-yard line, with the Bears leading 7-0, when Johnson stepped in front of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the 5-yard line — with a clear path to the other end zone in front of him. On the next play, running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a two-yard run to tie the game 7-7.

The ball appeared to go between Johnson’s hands, but Johnson said it was a little more difficult of a pick than that.

“It didn’t go through my hands. It touched one of my hands. I couldn’t get both of them on it,” Johnson said. “I have to take a better angle. I tried to undercut maybe a little too early. But it’s a play I gotta make.”

Johnson has two interceptions this season. Both of them came in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field, including a 39-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

