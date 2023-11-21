NFL Power Rankings: What can Matt Nagy do about Chiefs’ collapse late in games?

The iconic NFL offense of the past decade is, all of a sudden, average. And in the second half, it’s just plain abysmal.

So what will Matt Nagy do about it? In his first season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, the former Bears coach is overseeing an epic meltdown late in games. The latest came Monday night, when the Chiefs were held without a single second-half point for the third straight game.

In the second half this season, the Chiefs rank last in rushing touchdowns, third-to-last in total yards and 19th in passing touchdowns.

“Just have to get better at the second half,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after losing 21-17 to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch Monday at Arrowhead Stadium. “I mean, all season long we haven’t played great football in the second half.”

It’s worse in the fourth quarter. Mahomes has one passing touchdown in the final frame, which has him tied for No. 32 in the NFL. He has a 68.9 passer rating in the fourth quarter, which ranks No. 37. He ranks No. 23 in fourth-quarter first downs, 41st in fourth-quarter completion percentage and No 41 in yards per pass in the final frame.

“We’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot,” coach Andy Reid said. “I’ve got to do a better job helping out with that and then my guys have got to do the same thing. So, we’ve all got to pick it up a notch there in the second half. (We’re) just not as sharp there.”

The Eagles and Chiefs are now co-favorites to win the Super Bowl. Mahomes is third among the favorites to win MVP. That won’t be the case if the Chiefs keep trending downward in the second half. Nagy’s got to find a way to fix it.

Elsewhere around the league:

• There’s no doubting Joe Burrow’s greatness, but his season-ending wrist injury means that the Bengals quarterback played 10 games in two of his four NFL seasons. Justin Herbert, drafted after him in 2020, has played in seven more games during the four-year span.

• When Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson pleaded with people Tuesday to stop messaging him and telling him to come off IR — “My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games,” he wrote — it made his return against the Bears on Monday night seem more unlikely.

• In his first game as Interim Bills offensive coordinator, Joe Brady put up the fourth-most points and eighth-most yards of any Week 11 team. Brady was once a hot name in coaching ranks — he was Burrow’s coordinator at LSU before calling plays for the Panthers for a year-and-a-half. The Bears interviewed him for their quarterbacks coach spot two years ago but he took the same job with the Bills. He was promoted last week when the Bills fired coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 11:

1.Eagles (9-1)

To be the best, they had to beat the best.

2. 49ers (7-3)

Since losing three straight, they’ve outscored two opponents by 44.

3. Chiefs (7-3)

They’ve scored one fourth-quarter touchdown all year.

4.. Dolphins (7-3)

They’ve scored as much as they’ve allowed during their past four games.

5. Lions (8-2)

The Cowboys are the only impressive team left on their schedule.

6. Ravens (8-3)

TE Mark Andrews’ season-ending ankle injury is a major blow.

7. Cowboys (7-3)

They’re averaging 37 points over the past four games.

8. Browns (7-3)

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson rallied them when they needed it the most.

9..Jaguars (7-3)

The 49ers are the only team they’ve lost to in two months.

10. Seahawks (6-4)

RB Kenneth Walker’s oblique injury feels ominous.

11. Texans (6-4)

C.J. Stroud, who turned 22 last month, is the only QB under 24 with a winning record.

12. Bills (6-5)

They’re a live underdog Sunday afternoon in Philly.

13. Vikings (6-5)

The “Passtronaut” Josh Dobbs turned in his worst showing with the Vikes.

14. Steelers (6-4)

Firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday is too little, too late.

15. Bengals (5-5)

Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury buries them.

16. Saints (5-5)

They’ve got to win in Atlanta this week to stay atop the worst division.

17. Raiders (5-6)

Down 1 with 6 minutes to play in Miami? Good showing by interim coach Antonio Pierce.

18. Broncos (5-5)

Somehow, Russell Wilson is third in the NFL in passer rating.

19. Chargers (4-6)

QB Justin Herbert has a losing career record.

20. Buccaneers (4-6)

Eight Bucs caught passes Sunday — and none reached 50 yards.

21. Colts (5-5)

Take away the Saints game and Jonathan Taylor is averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

22. Jets (4-6)

The Bears played QB Tim Boyle in last year’s finale to tank. Now he’s the Jets starter.

23. Falcons (4-6)

They’re going back to QB Desmond Ridder.

24. Rams (4-6)

Beating the Seahawks improved Sean McVay to 10-5 against their rival.

25. Packers (4-6)

The Chargers, on Sunday, were the only decent team they’ve beaten all year.

26. Commanders (4-7)

Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards — really.

27. Titans (3-7)

Since a four-TD debut, Will Levis has two in three games.

28. Bears (3-8)

No one averages more time to throw than Justin Fields.

29. Patriots (2-8)

In the race to last place, they have a must-lose vs. the Giants this week.

30. Giants (3-8)

U of I alum Tommy DeVito won a game (and was sacked nine times).

31. Cardinals (2-9)

Kyler Murray’s got a lot of buzz for someone with a 77.6 passer rating.

32. Panthers (1-9)

Frank Reich desperately needs QB Bryce Young to make a leap.

