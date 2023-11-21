Bears cut QB Trace McSorley

Two days after Justin Fields returned from a dislocated thumb and started against the Lions, the Bears released the player they signed shortly after his injury: quarterback Trace McSorley.

McSorley, a Penn State alum, helped run the scout team while on the practice squad while Fields was hurt. Tyson Bagent is the Bears’ second-string quarterback and Nathan Peterman is their third-stringer.

The Bears signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad. He was injured during training camp as a member of the Bears.

The Bears also signed defensive end Michael Dwumfour, a former Michigan standout who was an undrafted free agent in 2021. He was cut from the Texans practice squad last month.

Fields was solid in his first start since hurting his thumb five games ago against the Vikings, He threw for 169 yards and ran for 104 more in the 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

