Bears look to get ‘more and more’ playing time for top DE Montez Sweat

Between the amount the Bears invested in defensive end Montez Sweat and their desperation for effective pass rushers, they need him on the field as much as possible.

Sweat played just 39 snaps Sunday in the Bears’ 31-26 loss to the Lions, accounting for 63% of the game. He pulled himself out on the Lions’ go-ahead touchdown drive after playing five plays in a row, then wasn’t able to sub in for the next three snaps as the Lions went no-huddle.

By the time he returned, the Lions were at the Bears’ 7-yard line and headed for the end zone.

“You certainly want to see that rise,” coach Matt Eberflus said of Sweat’s overall playing time. “The way we practice and the way we do things, I think he will be in there more as we get going. And of course we want him in there on critical downs — third downs, two-minute, all those types of things — and he will be. “

The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick for Sweat, a selection currently slotted for No. 36 overall, and signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension.

Sweat averaged 47.1 snaps per game with the Commanders this season before the trade and averaged 43 last season. He played 41 snaps in his Bears debut, the week of the trade, then 44 on a quick turnaround for the Panthers game.

For a reference point, Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack averaged 57.8 snaps per game in 2019 *(86%) and 55.9 in ‘20 (84%).

