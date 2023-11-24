Bears’ Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields did right thing on third-down shot

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy defended quarterback Justin Fields’ decision to throw deep to receiver Tyler Scott on third-and-9 with about three minutes left and a five-point lead Sunday.

The pass fell incomplete when Scott, a rookie, appeared to slow down while tracking the deep pass through the air. The Bears eventually lost by five to the Lions.

“[Fields] made a good throw,” Getsy said Friday at Halas Hall. “His feet need to be cleaned up a little bit on that one.”

Fields had an extra hitch in his dropback, Getsy said, but delivered the ball well.

”He was seeing everything clearly and made a good throw, too,” he said. “And Tyler will make that the next time we give him that opportunity.”

Fields said earlier in the week that he has faith in Scott.

“One game is not going to define if I go back to him,” Fields said earlier this week. “To be honest, with you, I don’t care if you keep dropping the ball because everybody, we have our own individual responsibility to help this team be successful. If the receiver’s open, I’m going to throw him the ball and if he drops it, it’s his responsibility to catch the ball. That’s his job. He gets paid to do that.

“I’m not losing faith in him one game, two games, however many games, I’m going to keep going back to him. He’s going to be a great receiver, he has a lot of room to grow and he’s talented even now. ... I have full faith in Tyler. Everybody else does, too.”

