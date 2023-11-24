The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears injury report: C Lucas Patrick back at practice

Patrick hurt his back Sunday when he was hit while chasing the ball-carrier on a play the Lions believed was a fumble. It was not.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears injury report: C Lucas Patrick back at practice
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Bears center Lucas Patrick takes the field in September.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears center Lucas Patrick was a full participant at Friday’s practice and appears to be line to play Monday night against the Vikings.

Patrick hurt his back Sunday when he was hit by a Lions player while chasing the ball-carrier on a play the Lions believed was a fumble. It was not.

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman was limited Friday because of the same ankle and shin injury that hobbled him against the Panthers and kept him from playing most of the second half against the Lions.

Swing tackle Larry Borom remained out with an illness. Tight end Marcedes Lewis had a veteran day off. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell, who hurt his knee in practice last week and is considered week-to-week, missed practice.

When Patrick left the game Sunday, the Bears replaced him with backup Dan Feeney, who had taken three snaps at center all season.

