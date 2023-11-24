Next step for Bears QB Justin Fields: Broaden passing game with Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looked good in his return from injury against the Lions, but they need a thriving passing attack that does better than 169 yards on a good day.

Fields’ combined passing-rushing total of 273 yards certainly was enough production from his position. As has often been the concern in his career, though, the Bears need his passing to dominate his pie chart.

He has done well utilizing DJ Moore, the Bears’ best receiver, but the passing game won’t be at full capacity without tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney — 44 yards combined in the Lions game — making solid contributions.

That’s especially important Monday against the Vikings, who held Fields to 6-of-10 passing for 58 yards and an interception when they faced him in Week 6. They were careful to contain him in the pocket, too, and kept him to 48 yards rushing.

The 169 yards Fields put up against the Lions was in range of his career average of 161.2, which to this point has been inarguably insufficient. Over the last two seasons, teams that threw for 170 yards or less had a .398 winning percentage. Since the Bears drafted Fields in 2021, they’ve had the NFL’s fewest yards passing and most losses.

So there’s no denying they need more in this department, but how do they do it?

Moore already is doing all he can against double teams and defensive coverages that clearly prioritize him. He has fought through that all season, including for 96 yards on seven catches in Detroit, and the Bears are getting him a respectable 8.1 targets per game.

When Moore wasn’t getting the ball enough early in the season, Fields acknowledged that, but bristled in anticipation of future questions about everyone.

That’s not what this is. Keep Moore as the primary option and give him a heavy dose of targets, preferably more in the 10-to-15 range, but use Kmet and Mooney as secondary pieces to push the total passing production closer to an average of 220 yards (roughly the league median) or more.

Kmet, who got his contract extension before the season, and Mooney, who didn’t and still is seeking one as he approaches free agency, have gone very different directions this season. Kmet is on track for his best season in an effort to live up to the four-year, $50 million deal he signed, while Mooney is trending toward career lows at the worst possible time.

The Fields-Kmet chemistry goes back to the extra time they put in after practice leading up to Fields’ rookie season, and it shows. The Bears intended to have Fields back up Andy Dalton all season, but Kmet had the foresight to know his future and Fields’ were interdependent.

Kmet is the Bears’ second-leading receiver at 49 catches (sixth among NFL tight ends), 439 yards (ninth) and five touchdowns (second). He had a stretch of three strong games — 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches — with Tyson Bagent at quarterback leading up to Fields’ return. Fields threw to Kmet four times, and he had three catches for 20 yards.

Assuming the Bears shift their attention to passing more, rather than continuing to call 14 designed runs for Fields each week as they did against the Lions, Kmet is a comfortable option for Fields.

Mooney, meanwhile, has been a mystery. He seems as perplexed as everyone else is by his dip in production the last two seasons.

He topped 1,000 yards in 2021, becoming a favorite target of Fields, and went into last season determined to prove he was a legitimate No. 1 receiver when the rest of the league seemed to doubt that. Now it’s no certainty the Bears will re-sign him at the end of his rookie deal.

Mooney has had two or fewer catches in 10 games of his 23 games over the last two seasons and hasn’t had a 100-yard game.

There have been glimpses of potential breakthroughs for Mooney, like his 51-yard game against the Broncos in Week 4 or 82 yards against the Saints three weeks ago, but nothing sustained. He has 23 catches for 345 yards and one touchdown.

Mooney still brings a lot of potential to the field. He’s fast, versatile and smart. He’s also Fields’ closest confidante in the locker room. Fields might need to take the lead on reincorporating Mooney into the offense.

As Moore continues to command attention, opportunities should be there consistently for Kmet and Mooney. The Bears already have a powerful running game, so broadening the passing attack would make them a fully functional offense for the first time in a long time.

But the clock is ticking. They have only six games left to figure it out, otherwise it’d be reasonable for the Bears to conclude that they simply never will.

