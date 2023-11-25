Polling Place: How much football did you pile onto your plate this Thanksgiving?

Between the eating and the talking and the eating and the nodding off and the eating and the regrets about too much eating, how many of the three NFL games on Thanksgiving did you watch?

That was the opening question in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“The NFL is rigged,” @SultanofClout commented, apropos of nothing.

We also asked if the holiday was better or worse because the Bears weren’t one of the six teams playing. In hindsight, maybe it was a dumb question.

“No chance to ruin Thanksgiving with only three minutes left,” wrote a clearly thankful @JeffreyCanalia.

“Didn’t matter to me,” @blueturkey_30 offered. “I’m a Cowboys fan.”

Last, we asked for your winner of Saturday’s Illinois-Northwestern game in Champaign. Like a majority of respondents, @jjhparker was confident in the Illini, who need a win in the regular-season finale to become bowl-eligible.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: How many NFL games were on your plate this Thanksgiving?

How many NFL games were on your plate this Thanksgiving? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 23, 2023

Upshot: We’re talking about a majority of respondents spending the holiday with essentially 10 straight hours of football glowing through the screen. Man, are we ever hooked on the NFL in this country. Then again, some of us would do just about anything when the alternative is listening to yet another accounting of Uncle Irving’s aches and pains.

Poll No. 2: Was Thanksgiving better or worse because the Bears didn’t play?

Was Thanksgiving better or worse because the Bears didn’t play? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 23, 2023

Upshot: Talk about a resoundingly one-sided result. Apparently, the only thing worse than dry bird with a side of bland potato salad is having to look at Matt Eberflus’ blank expression while you’re choking it down.

Poll No. 3: Who wins Saturday’s Illinois-Northwestern game in Champaign?

Who wins Saturday’s Illinois-Northwestern game in Champaign? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 23, 2023

Upshot: Again, if the Illini win, both these teams will go bowling. As rarely as that has been the case over the history of this rivalry, it would almost be a halfway-exciting development. Sorry, but that’s as effusive as we’re going to get about this one.

