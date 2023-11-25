The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Vikings call star WR Justin Jefferson questionable for Bears game

They have until 3 p.m. Monday to activate Jefferson from injured reserve, where he’s been recovering from a hamstring problem. The Vikings will be tempted to sit him out Monday to buy him two more weeks, though; like the Bears, they have a Week 13 bye.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Vikings call star WR Justin Jefferson questionable for Bears game
Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson looks on before the Falcons game.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Vikings called star receiver Justin Jefferson questionable for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

They have until 3 p.m. Monday to activate Jefferson from injured reserve, where he’s been recovering from a hamstring problem. The Vikings will be tempted to sit him out Monday to buy him two more weeks, though; like the Bears, they have a Week 13 bye.

“We know that having Justin Jefferson out there gives us the best chance to win,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Saturday. But the big picture with this player — he means the absolute world to me and this organization — we’re going to do what’s best for him.”

On Friday, Jefferson said he was trying to stay patient.

“If I miss this one, it’s going to be the seventh game,” he said. “So it’s definitely frustrating. It’s tough to be patient and try to make sure an injury heals properly. It’s definitely not something I want to do, but it comes with the game.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need a breakout from RB Khalil Herbert
Polling Place: How much football did you pile onto your plate this Thanksgiving?
Crunch time next step for Bears QB Justin Fields
Next step for Bears QB Justin Fields: Broaden passing game with Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney
Bears’ defense faces a different Vikings challenge in ‘The Passtronaut’
Bears injury report: Center Lucas Patrick back at practice
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears need a breakout from RB Khalil Herbert
It had been 45 days since Khalil Herbert had someone try to tear him to the turf. That takes some getting used to.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ruth Munder, a released Israeli hostage, walks with an Israeli soldier shortly after her arrival in Israel on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza on Friday with an exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag
The last-minute snag had created a tense standoff on the second day of what was meant to be a four-day cease-fire.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Nazareth players raise the Class 5A state championship trophy after defeating Joliet Catholic.
High School Football
Nazareth’s comeback kids stun Joliet Catholic with second-half surge to win Class 5A
Joliet Catholic, which has won a record 15 state championships, led 20-10 at halftime.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Corey Perry in the preseason.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’
Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry’s absence is a team decision, not Perry’s decision. Perry’s agent later released a seemingly contradictory statement that Perry has “stepped away...to attend to personal matters.”
By Ben Pope
 
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Bears
Polling Place: How much football did you pile onto your plate this Thanksgiving?
We also asked if the holiday was better or worse because the Bears weren’t one of the six teams playing. In hindsight, maybe it was a dumb question.
By Steve Greenberg
 