Vikings call star WR Justin Jefferson questionable for Bears game

The Vikings called star receiver Justin Jefferson questionable for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

They have until 3 p.m. Monday to activate Jefferson from injured reserve, where he’s been recovering from a hamstring problem. The Vikings will be tempted to sit him out Monday to buy him two more weeks, though; like the Bears, they have a Week 13 bye.

“We know that having Justin Jefferson out there gives us the best chance to win,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Saturday. But the big picture with this player — he means the absolute world to me and this organization — we’re going to do what’s best for him.”

On Friday, Jefferson said he was trying to stay patient.

“If I miss this one, it’s going to be the seventh game,” he said. “So it’s definitely frustrating. It’s tough to be patient and try to make sure an injury heals properly. It’s definitely not something I want to do, but it comes with the game.”