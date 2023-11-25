Bears need a breakout from RB Khalil Herbert

It had been 45 days since Khalil Herbert had someone try to tear him to the turf.

That takes some getting used to.

He looked it during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. He ran 16 times for 35 yards. His average of 2.2 yards per carry was his second-worst since he became of the Bears’ lead rushers at the start of last season.

“There’s nothing like getting tackled to the ground …” Herbert said this week. “You’re not getting tackled to the ground, you’re not having people diving at your legs and things like that. You gotta get used to the speed of the game, just stuff like that, that you don’t ever think of until you’re in it.

“As you go along, you get better.”

Herbert “got better as the game went on,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.

“We anticipate him coming out and having a great day,” he said.

He needs to, particularly with D’Onta Foreman doubtful for Sunday’s game because of the ankle/shin injury that’s dogged him the past two games. Foreman missed most of the second half Sunday.

Herbert returned from injured reserve last week after hurting his ankle in Week 5 against the Commanders. He felt like he was close to a breakthrough Sunday, but it never came. He hopes to get more elusive as he shakes off the rust of a five-game absence.

“One block away, or me having to make that extra guy miss,” he said. “It’s frustrating because I feel like it’s so close right there. Just gotta find a way to make something happen.”

The Bears also called tackle Larry Borom doubtful because of an illness that’s kept him out all week. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson hurt his ankle in Saturday’s practice and is questionable.

