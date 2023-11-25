Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson hurts ankle in Saturday’s practice

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson hurt his ankle during Saturday’s practice at the Walter Payton Center and is questionable to play Monday night against the Vikings.

Stevenson took a star turn against the Lions, intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble covering a kickoff.

If he can’t play, fellow rookie Terell Smith will take his place. He rotated with Stevenson against the Lions, playing 21% of the Bears’ defense snaps to Stevenson’s 79%.

“Terell has looked good all the way back to training camp,” Eberflus said. “He’s mature beyond his years. He takes things in stride. He takes coaching really well.”

Eberflus said he’s been happy with Stevenson’s growth this season.

“You play corner in the NFL as a rookie, and first of all they’re going to highlight you and they’re going to come at you the first half of the season,” he said. “They’re going to test your water and see what it’s like. And I think he’s responded. He’s had some battles. He’s lost some of those battles. He’s won a good portion of thaose.

“The biggest thing with him is you have to learn.”

This and that

• Swing tackle Larry Borom is doubtful because of an illness that’s kept him out of practice all week.

• Linebacker Noah Sewell, who hurt his knee in practice last week, is out.

• Center Lucas Patrick (back) and fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), who were hurt Sunday, will play against the Vikings.

