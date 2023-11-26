Bears rule out CB Tyrique Stevenson for Vikings game

Tyrique Stevenson, one of the Bears’ starting cornerbacks, was ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Vikings one day after hurting his ankle during practice.

He’ll likely be replaced by fellow rookie Terell Smith, who rotated with Stevenson against the Lions, playing about one-fifth of the snaps.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Stevenson, who had an interception and forced fumble against the Lions, had injured himself on the turf at the Walter Payton Center.

The Bears also ruled out running back D’Onta Foreman, who has a shin and ankle injury, and swing tackle Larry Borom, who has fought an illness all week. Both were considered doubtful on the team’s final injury report Saturday.

None of the three will make the Bears’ trip to Minneapolis for the “Monday Night Football” game.

Running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will split time in Foreman’s place.