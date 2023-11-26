The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rule out CB Tyrique Stevenson for Vikings game

He’ll likely be replaced by fellow rookie Terell Smith, who rotated with Stevenson against the Lions, playing about one-fifth of the snaps.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson celebrates against the Lions.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tyrique Stevenson, one of the Bears’ starting cornerbacks, was ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Vikings one day after hurting his ankle during practice.

He’ll likely be replaced by fellow rookie Terell Smith, who rotated with Stevenson against the Lions, playing about one-fifth of the snaps.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Stevenson, who had an interception and forced fumble against the Lions, had injured himself on the turf at the Walter Payton Center.

The Bears also ruled out running back D’Onta Foreman, who has a shin and ankle injury, and swing tackle Larry Borom, who has fought an illness all week. Both were considered doubtful on the team’s final injury report Saturday.

None of the three will make the Bears’ trip to Minneapolis for the “Monday Night Football” game.

Running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will split time in Foreman’s place.

