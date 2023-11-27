The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

3 keys for Bears against Vikings, starting with a thriving passing attack

The Bears are underdogs, as usual, but here are three keys to them upsetting the Vikings on Monday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Darnell Mooney playing against the Vikings.

Darnell Mooney is averaging a career-low 31.4 yards receiving per game.

Getty

The Bears need a win Monday against the Vikings after another epic collapse last week, and a loss would assure them of their fifth consecutive non-winning season.

Here are three keys to beating the Vikings at US Bank Stadium:

The passing attack must thrive
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rolled up a combined 273 yards passing-rushing against the Lions, which is an impressive total, but the team is still looking for him to show he can dominate as a thrower. He passed efficiently against the Lions, but they need more production than 169 yards. Teams that throw for 170 yards or less usually lose. Fields has done well making sure DJ Moore is the focal point of the passing game and he should keep doing that, but it’s hard to envision him growing as a passer without steadier contributions from tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who combined for 44 yards on four catches out of five targets against the Lions.

Don’t let the Vikings run
While new quarterback Josh Dobbs has played well, the Vikings have helped him with their ground game. It wasn’t particularly strong early in the season, but in Dobbs’ three starts, the Vikings have averaged 148.7 yards rushing per game and 4.4 per carry — numbers that would rank among the best in the NFL for the season. The Bears, who have allowed a league-low 3.4 yards per carry and are second-best at 79.5 yards allowed per game, need to be overwhelming in their run defense.

Ignite Khalil Herbert
On the flipside, the Bears’ offense is at its best when Khalil Herbert figures prominently in it as a runner and receiver. He averaged 5.7 yards every time he touched the ball last season. In his return from missing more than a month with a sprained ankle, Herbert ran for 35 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for six yards in the loss to the Lions. “Khalil’s going to be fine,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s going to get the looks he needs and he’s going to come back with great strength this week.”

