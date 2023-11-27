Could Jets QB Aaron Rodgers get a shot at Bears or Packers in 2024?

One of the best things about the Packers trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets was the likelihood that the Bears wouldn’t see him much — or at all — for the rest of his career. But there’s a chance he might be headed to Soldier Field next season.

The Bears will host the same-place finisher from the AFC East next season, which right now would be the Patriots because they and the Bears are at the bottom of their divisions. But if the Bears overtake the Packers (5-6) or the Jets (4-7) slip behind the Patriots (2-9), Rodgers would get a game in Chicago.

At the moment, he’s on track for a return to Lambeau Field next season, which would be just as compelling for Bears fans.

Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets’ season opener, derailing the Jets at a time when they hoped to vie for a spot in the Super Bowl. He has said he hopes to return by late December.