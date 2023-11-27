The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Could Jets QB Aaron Rodgers get a shot at Bears or Packers in 2024?

The NFC North teams each host an AFC East team next season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Aaron Rodgers reacting to a play during a game.

Assuming Rodgers plays next season, his Jets likely will play at the Bears or at the Packers.

One of the best things about the Packers trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets was the likelihood that the Bears wouldn’t see him much — or at all — for the rest of his career. But there’s a chance he might be headed to Soldier Field next season.

The Bears will host the same-place finisher from the AFC East next season, which right now would be the Patriots because they and the Bears are at the bottom of their divisions. But if the Bears overtake the Packers (5-6) or the Jets (4-7) slip behind the Patriots (2-9), Rodgers would get a game in Chicago.

At the moment, he’s on track for a return to Lambeau Field next season, which would be just as compelling for Bears fans.

Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets’ season opener, derailing the Jets at a time when they hoped to vie for a spot in the Super Bowl. He has said he hopes to return by late December.

The Latest
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Nov. 6.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
COVID-19 dogs Burke trial, but no plans to halt rest of week’s testimony
COVID-19 is arguably one of the reasons it took so long for the feds to take former Ald. Ed Burke to trial in the first place. The FBI raided his offices five years ago this week. Criminal charges followed in 2019, but the pandemic helped scuttle plans to begin the trial in 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, top, drives to the basket against Northern Illinois.
College Sports
Boo Buie lifts Northwestern to 89-67 win over Northern Illinois
Buie made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Wildcats, who trailed 42-41 at halftime.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Vocational Career Academy teacher Heather Williams with Leroy Moore, Deshawn Threadgill, Antonio Carter and Jaylen Lee. The team of app developers was awarded a $10,000 grant this year for their work to ease college and career searches.
Education
Mayor, CPS honor high-achieving student ‘Champions’ as the ‘best part of who we are’
A team of app developers looking to ease college and career searches and a 9th-grade debater hoping to bridge policy and people were among the students honored. “You will help us all build a better, stronger and much-safer Chicago,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Justin Fields starts hot, Bears cool off vs. Vikings in first half
Fields was near-perfect in the first quarter and struggled in the second, and the Bears and Vikings are tied 3-3 at halftime.
By Patrick Finley
 
New migrants arrive in Chicago on Friday at a “landing zone” the city has designated near 800 S. Desplaines St.
Immigration
City changing migrant arrivals playbook
Taking advantage of a slowing number of buses arriving in Chicago and with an eye toward winter, the city is retooling its approach to welcoming migrants, aiming to soon empty all police stations.
By Michael Loria and Fran Spielman
 