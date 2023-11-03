The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Saints

Edmunds suffered a knee injury when he was inadvertently hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet against the Chargers last week. Jack Sanborn will move from the strong side to middle linebacker in place of Edmunds.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_116823460.jpg

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) has 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one interception and one fumble recovery in eight games this season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not play against the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome because of a knee injury he suffered against the Chargers last week.

Edmunds was injured when teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet hit his knee on a play in the third quarter. He limped off the field, but later was running on the sideline, though he did not return. Edmunds did not practice this week.

Second-year linebacker Jack Sanborn, the starting strong-side linebacker, will play middle linebacker in Edmunds spot, with rookie Noah Sewell likely to replace Sanborn at the strong-side linebacker spot.

Elsewhere on the injury report, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) are out. Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) had full participation in practice Friday for the first time since he returned and is questionable.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), who was active but did not play last week against the Chargers, will start against the Saints, coach Matt Eberflus said.

