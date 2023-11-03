The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Polling Place: Which will Bears’ Matt Eberflus get to first — 10 wins or 30 losses?

Eberflus — 5-20 — has to pick up the pace from his .200 winning percentage eventually, doesn’t he?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus coaches the Bears against the Raiders in 2023.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Matt Eberflus is 5-20 as coach of the Bears. That’s not the sort of record that’ll win a guy many admirers.

He has to pick up the pace from his .200 winning percentage eventually, doesn’t he?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked which “milestone” Eberflus will get to first: 10 wins or 30 losses. To reach either number, though, he’ll probably have to remain employed by the Bears beyond this, his second season.

“I assure you he will be fired before that happens,” @lame_old_guy commented.

“Flus is going nowhere,” @00723maui wrote, “so get ready for 30!”

Also, we asked when you’ll be turning your attention — or a share of it, anyway — to college basketball. The season starts Monday.

“I watch the conference games,” @JBIRD1268 offered, another way of saying not for a while.

Last, we wanted to know what your favorite college sport is. Football? Basketball? Something else? None of the above?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ record is 5-20. Which will he get to first, 10 wins or 30 losses?

Upshot: As @dekeonethree sees it, Eberflus has “turned the corner,” but we don’t know about that. @JeffreyCanalia points to the remaining schedule as being in Eberflus’ favor — relatively speaking — but one can only assume every team that has the Bears yet to play is circling that game as a likely win. The whole “fired” thing will only grow as a topic.

Poll No. 2: College basketball season starts Monday. When will you be tuning in?

Upshot: There are lots of great early-season matchups, as always, including Duke-Michigan State and Kansas-Kentucky Nov. 14 at the United Center. Those who dig the college game will have a nice feel for most of the ranked teams by the time the new year rolls in and league play begins in earnest. Those who prefer to enter the chat a bit later will do just that. Hey, there’s room for everybody.

Poll No. 3: What’s your favorite college sport?

Upshot: Anything other than football receiving the most votes would have been shocking. “The college game has gotten more professional,” @jaangry wrote, “and it’s fun to watch many games that wouldn’t have interested me in past years.” That’s an interesting take. Anyway, yeah, it’s a football world. We’re all just living in it.

