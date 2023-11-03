The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ safety Eddie Jackson will start vs. Saints

Jackson, who missed the final five games of last season with a Lisfranc injury, has started and finished one game this season — the opener vs. the Packers at Soldier Field — because of another foot injury. “It’s good,” he said. “Happy to be back.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ safety Eddie Jackson will start vs. Saints
merlin_115772628.jpg

Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) and safety Jaquan Brisker break up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers’ Jayden Reed in the season opener.

Erin Hooley, AP Photos

Bears safety Eddie Jackson will start Sunday against the Saints after missing most of the last six games with a foot injury. 

“It’s good. It’s been good,” Jackson said, “Happy to be back.” 

It’s been a frustrating first half of the season for Jackson, who missed the final five games of last season with a Lisfranc injury. He injured the same foot in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. After missing three games he started against the Vikings in Week 6, but played only 14 snaps because of pain in his foot. He did not play the past two games, though he was active last week against the Chargers. 

Jackson said he does not expect to be on a snap count Sunday. And he won’t be hesitant playing on the artificial surface at the Superdome. 

“I don’t even think about it,” Jackson said. “I’ve played there a few times. Happy to be out there.” 

Jackson returns at a time when the Bears need some veteran stability. It was another hectic week at Halas Hall, starting with running backs coach David Walker abruptly fired for a personal conduct infraction. 

“It’s like a shock. Everybody’s like, ‘What’s going on?’” Jackson said. “It’s not too much detail that we know. We just know what we hear, what we see. 

“Coach [Matt Eberflus] addressed the team about it and then it’s like, you gotta move on.” 

Jackson doesn’t think it will have an effect on the team. 

“Everybody here knows the business of it. [It’s] just how it goes,” he said. “You can’t dwell on what’s in the past, because the season’s still moving forward. We’re at 2-6 right now. Our focus is trying to get this thing turned around and win some games.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need DE Montez Sweat to be game changer Sunday — and for years to come
Polling Place: Which will Bears’ Matt Eberflus get to first — 10 wins or 30 losses?
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Saints
Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice
Bears eager to see what they’ve got in Montez Sweat
Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at middle linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds out
The Latest
Alrededor de una docena de miembros de la comunidad protestan cerca de un terreno propiedad de la Municipalidad en las calles 38th y California el mes pasado. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Chicago firma contrato para posible campamento de migrantes en Brighton Park, concejal ‘frustrada y decepcionada’
La Ciudad de Chicago firmó el contrato antes de que se llevara a cabo la evaluación ambiental. La concejal Julia Ramírez (12º) dijo que se hizo sin que ella tuviera conocimiento.
By Michael Loria
 
Abby De La Cruz (izquierda) y sus padres, Zenaida y Efrén, frente al pino de Colorado seleccionado como el árbol de Navidad de la Ciudad de Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Familia inmigrante dona el árbol navideño de su casa al Millenium Park
Se espera que el alcalde Brandon Johnson encienda las luces del pino el 17 de noviembre.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Una fotografía del paisaje industrial del East Side desde el puente de la calle 106th sobre el Río Calumet tomada por una residente. | Jessenia Prado/Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Proyecto fotográfico: Queremos ver el medio ambiente desde su punto de vista
Estamos entregando cámaras a personas que quieran expresar visualmente sus experiencias diarias y cómo les afecta la contaminación y otros problemas ambientales.
By Anthony Vazquez
 
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield.&nbsp;
Politics
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois ban on assault weapons
Finding that “even the most important personal freedoms have their limits,” the federal appeals court in Chicago on Friday sided with Illinois in legal challenges aimed at blocking the state’s nearly year-old assault weapons ban.
By Jon Seidel
 
ScoopBooks.jpg
Sports
Seven masterful basketball books capture current cultural moment
Basketball is having a moment in print. These books examine various figures and aspects of the hoops zeitgeist
By Scoop Jackson
 