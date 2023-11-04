The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman fined $43,709

He was docked by the league for unnecessary roughness.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman carries the ball Sunday night.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman was fined $43,709 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness in Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers.

The play, which did not draw a flag, came with 5:58 to play in the second quarter; Foreman carried the ball on that play and lowered his helmet. The fine is in line with the NFL’s demerit for impermissible use of helmet/launching.

It’s the most expensive fine the NFL can levy for an on-field action short of making contact with a referee or fighting with another player.

Foreman is the fourth Bears player to be fined this season by the NFL.

He had nine carries for 34 yards in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Chargers. In three games since becoming the Bears’ lead running back due to a rash of injuries at the position, Foreman has carried 40 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He played in the season opener and ran five times for 16 yards.

The Bears figure to lean on him Sunday against a Saints defense that ranks third in yards allowed per pass.

