The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus thinks the Bears are ‘close’ — but Sunday proved otherwise

When Matt Eberflus looks at his team, he doesn’t see what you see.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus thinks the Bears are ‘close’ — but Sunday proved otherwise
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks to center Lucas Patrick on Sunday.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks to center Lucas Patrick on Sunday.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — When Matt Eberflus looks at his team, he doesn’t see what you see.

He thinks the Bears are close.

Close to what? Beating a .500 team on the road? That’s the best the Bears could say after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

Don’t confuse the 2-7 Bears playing entertaining football — the game was decidedly not the root canal that fans have come to expect on Sundays — with the team being close to a breakthrough.

The Bears had five turnovers. The Saints had none.

The Bears were flagged eight times for 71 yards. The Saints were penalized once for five.

Good teams don’t get boat raced in those categories.

The NFL has very few great teams. More than half its teams are decidedly middle class and capable of losing to anyone every week. The Bears can only aspire to get to that level under Eberflus, who is 5-21 in his year-and-a-half at the helm. Sunday showed they’re not there. And they need to get there before they can pretend to be “close” to anything competitive.

Mistakes, even beyond the turnovers, haunted the Bears all day. Kicker Cairo Santos, who had made 14-straight field goals dating to last year, hit the right upright in the final minute of the first half, keeping the game knotted at 14.

Receiver DJ Moore, the Bears’ best player, fumbled after making a catch during the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter. On the second drive of the quarter, the Bears had second-and-1 from the Saints’ 23 in the third quarter. A holding call on center Lucas Patrick negated a 13-yard D’Onta Foreman run that would have put the ball at the 10. On the next play, left tackle Braxton Jones committed a false start. The Bears eventually settled for a field goal.

As the game neared its end, the Bears kept fumbling their chances. With 7:29 to play, the Saints tried for a quarterback sneak at the Bears’ 17 rather than kick a field goal to go up two scores. Derek Carr was stopped short.

The Bears gave the ball back on a Tyson Bagent interception, got it back again and were forced to punt after starting at their own 1. When Saints kicker Blake Grupe hit the left upright on a 47-yard miss with 2:30 play, the Bears gave it back when Bagent was sacked by Demario Davis and fumbled. Linebacker Pete Werner recovered it to seal the game.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent falters in 4th quarter as Saints win 24-17
Bears, Saints tied 14-14 at halftime as QB Tyson Bagent has 209 yards rushing/passing combined
Bears open with QB Tyson Bagent’s 18-yard TD pass to TE Cole Kmet, then an INT
Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
Three keys for Bears vs. Saints
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman fined $43,709
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting
Antonio Taylor, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is the Cubs’ longest-tenured pitcher.
Cubs
Cubs exercise Kyle Hendricks’ 2024 club option after bounce-back season
The team also reportedly picked up veteran catcher Yan Gomes’ option for next season
By Maddie Lee
 
Marie (Lisette Oropesa) grows up under the care of a French military brigade in Lyric Opera’s production of “The Daughter of the Regiment.”
Theater
Lyric Opera’s ‘Daughter of the Regiment’ a romp rich with laughs and some of Donizetti’s best music
Dandy cast and nimble chorus keep up with the exacting, energetic staging.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is chased by Saints defensive end Carl Granderson.
Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent falters in 4th quarter as Saints win 24-17
Bagent completed 3 of 11 passes with two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Bears threw away a winnable game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Anti-semitic messages left on parked vehicles in Jefferson Park
Officers responded to a call in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue and found cardboard signs with anti-semitic messages on several vehicles.
By Cindy Hernandez
 