Bears’ Jaylon Johnson: I’m not upset about Montez Sweat’s new contract

NEW ORLEANS — After saying earlier in the week that he might have issue with Montez Sweat getting a contract extension while he still waits for his, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Sunday he was happy for the defensive end.

“He’s a high-quality guy,” Johnson said after the 24-17 loss to the Saints. “He’s a guy that plays his game at a high level and he definitely deserved to get that.”

On Saturday, general manager Ryan Poles gave Sweat a four-year, $98 million extension. Doing so allows Poles to use the franchise tag on Johnson this offseason if the two sides remain far apart in negotiations.

Johnson and the Bears exchanged contract figures last weekend before the cornerback requested a trade late Monday night. Johnson, who is in the last year of his deal, wasn’t traded by the NFL’s Tuesday afternoon deadline.

Asked about his contract, Johnson said he wanted to focus on his performance.

“I’m here to get All-Pro … and try to win as many games as I can,” he said.

What a catch

Tight end Cole Kmet’s 18-yard touchdown catch at the end of the Bears’ first drive was the most acrobatic of his career. Quarterback Tyson Bagent rolled left after a play fake and threw deep right to Kmet, who was blanketed by safety Tyrann Mathieu.

With his back to the quarterback, Kmet dove, extended both his arms and caught the ball as he and the Saints safety fell to the ground.

“Tyson threw it up and gave me a chance,” Kmet said. “That was cool to see.”

Kmet finished with two touchdowns. His five this season are tied with DJ Moore for the team lead. Only three Bears tight ends have more career touchdown catches than his 14 — Mike Ditka, Greg Olsen and Desmond Clark.