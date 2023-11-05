The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Grading the Bears’ performance Sunday against the Saints

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (18-for-30, 220 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 65.3 rating) was at his best as a playmaker in his third start, but the three interceptions marred his performance.

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman had 20 carries for 83 yards Sunday against the Saints.

Butch Dill/AP

QUARTERBACK: C

Tyson Bagent (18-for-30, 220 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 65.3 rating) was at his best as a playmaker in his third start, especially considering it was on the road against a top-10 defense. Bagent used his mobility not only to make pass plays but also to rush eight times for 70 yards. The three interceptions, however, marred the performance.

RUNNING BACKS: B

D’Onta Foreman (20 carries, 83 yards) did a workmanlike job, gaining momentum as the game went on. His 22-yard run to the Saints’ 16 was nearly a 38-yard touchdown, but he was tripped up. Darrynton Evans (one carry, two yards) had a 17-yard reception on second-and-15. Roschon Johnson (two carries, six yards) played a bit role.

RECEIVERS: C+

Cole Kmet (six catches, 55 yards) had two touchdowns, including a nifty catch for an 18-yard score. Darnell Mooney (five catches, 82 yards) had his best game of the season, including a 38-yard gain that was all run-after-catch. DJ Moore (three catches, 44 yards) lost a fumble after a 13-yard reception that led to a Saints field goal.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

Until the end, the line gave Bagent enough time to have success against a defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed. Braxton Jones showed some rust in a rotation with Larry Borom. Darnell Wright and Lucas Patrick each had two holding penalties. Teven Jenkins showed why he’s the Bears’ best lineman.

DEFENSIVE LINE: C

Not much pressure on Derek Carr. Montez Sweat (two tackles) played only four days after being acquired in a trade. He made his biggest impact with a pressure on Carr that led to an incompletion and forced the Saints to settle for a field goal. The middle of the line helped stop Carr on fourth-and-one to give the Bears a chance.

LINEBACKERS: B-

T.J. Edwards had 15 tackles, including the stop on Carr’s failed sneak. Jack Sanborn, playing for injured Tremaine Edmunds, looked back at home in the middle with nine tackles, including a tackle for loss. He also stopped Juwan Johnson short of a first down to force a punt.

SECONDARY: C

With the Saints not taking many chances, the Bears didn’t allow many big plays but didn’t make many, either. Eddie Jackson (six tackles) returned from his foot injury and got through the game without incident. Kyler Gordon was noticeable. Tyrique Stevenson left in the second half with an ankle injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Cairo Santos missed a field goal for the first time this season after making 11 in a row when his 40-yard kick hit the right upright in the second quarter. Quindell Johnson had a clean tackle on the opening kickoff of the secod half. Velus Jones’ star-crossed career continued with a facemask penalty on a punt.

COACHING: C

Matt Eberflus had his team in position to win a road game in a tough venue with a rookie QB, but the Bears faltered in the end. The Bears had eight penalties; the Saints had one. Eberflus won a challenge after Bagent was ruled short of a first down on a scramble, turning a likely field goal into a touchdown.

