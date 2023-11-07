Bears OC Luke Getsy prepared to adapt game plan if QB Justin Fields plays through injury

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Tuesday that he is prepared to game plan around any limitations quarterback Justin Fields might have if he plays through his thumb injury Thursday night against the Panthers.

Getsy said it’s possible that Fields could play but not be at full capacity, which could cause caution about making certain throws or the various ways the Bears use him as a running threat.

“With anybody that’s in a situation that they’re not able to do something... you’re obviously going to take those things into consideration,” Getsy said. “You’re always going to have those battles that you’re going to have to work through.”

As for Fields’ side of it, Getsy was confident he’d be able to navigate any hindrances.

“He’s proven that already,” Getsy said. “He’s as tough as they come. There’s been plenty of moments in the two years that I’ve been with him that he’s communicated really well and then shown his toughness and played through stuff.”

He is planning for both Fields and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who started the last three games while Fields was out.

Fields dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand in the second half against the Vikings on Oct. 15. His threw for the first time Friday in practice, and general manager Ryan Poles said there’s a chance he could be back against the Panthers.

Fields has been inconsistent this season, but his 61.7 completion percentage, 200.2 yards passing per game average and 91.6 passer rating are all career highs.

