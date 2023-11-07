New Bears RB coach focused on ‘moving into the future’

Six days after he took over for David Walker, Bears running backs coach Omar Young said he hasn’t reached out to him for any assistance.

“We’re here, we’re moving into the future,” he said Tuesday. “And that’s the way we wanna go.”

The Bears fired Walker on Wednesday for workplace behavior for which he’d been previously warned, a source said.

Young was the Bears’ offensive quality control coach last year and the assistant receivers coach until last week. Young knew members of the running backs room from his time helping out with special teams. His experience working alongside offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with the Packers in 2017 means he knows what the play-caller wants.

“I’ve known the offense, but there’s little intricacies within each position that might have been talked about but you might not have heard, not being in those rooms. …” Young said. “It’s talking the same language. That’s huge.”

He said the move wasn’t awkward — for him or the running backs.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “That’s been an easy transition.”

