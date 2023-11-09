Bears RB Khalil Herbert won’t play vs. Panthers

The Bears will have to wait another week for Khalil Herbert’s return.

He was not one of the two players they activated from injured reserve Thursday afternoon. Instead, the team put cornerback Josh Blackwell and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who had been on IR with hamstring injuries, back on the 53-man roster.

Herbert hurt his ankle trying to catch a Justin Fields pass against the Commanders last month and landed on injured reserve. He missed four games, the minimum required for an IR stint, and returned to practice this week. His next chance to play is in 10 days against the Lions.

Whenever he returns, he figures to share carries with D’Onta Foreman, who has been solid in his place. He’s 13th in the league with 4.4 yards per carry.. Foreman is motivated by his opponent Thursday — the Panthers, who did not re-sign him after he ran for 914 yards last year.

The Bears made room on the active roster a day earlier when they cut safety Duron Harmon and cornerback Greg Stroman. Wednesday, they promoted linebacker Micah Baskerville and tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was downgraded to questionable for the game because of an ankle injury suffered Sunday.

