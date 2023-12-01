Answering the Bears’ biggest questions on the bye week, with 5 games left

With the Bears on their bye week, they’ll return for a five-game stretch to finish the season that could dictate their future. General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields and others have a ton riding on this. The Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down what’s at stake:

How can Eberflus prove he deserves another year?

Lieser: By intervening in the offense. It’s great that he’s showing so much creativity and getting good results as the defensive play caller, but that just makes him a good defensive coordinator. Eberflus promised to be a head coach over the entire football operation and acknowledged when he got hired he’d be responsible for the offense. It has been needing his attention all season.

Finley: Eberflus is the Bears’ defensive play-caller. If the defense continues to dominate, he can point to his bosses at the end of the season and say something Matt Nagy never could — that the Bears were the best at the thing he was best at.

Potash: When Poles was asked prior to the season what his definition of progress was, he said, “Win more games.” Eberflus already has done that, with four. He realistically still needs a signature win against a team that isn’t going to fire the coach or bench the quarterback. But, based on Poles’ low bar, it won’t take much for him to claim “progress” and keep his hand-picked guy for 2024. Six wins likely will do that.

What is the path for the Bears to keep Fields next season?

Lieser: Their draft picks sliding. If they’re picking first or second, it’s highly unlikely they’ll pass on drafting a premier quarterback prospect. But if the Panthers and Bears win a few games and those selections end up around fourth and ninth, that would take the Bears out of reach of grabbing a new quarterback.

Finley: If the Panthers win a few games and don’t end up giving the Bears a top-two draft pick, then the Bears might be better-served drafting Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a blocker for Fields rather than trading years’ worth of picks to move up in the draft.

Potash: 1. Fields takes a major step forward and consistently plays like a top-10 quarterback in the final five games of the season. 2. The Bears and Panthers are both out of the top three spots in the draft; 3. Poles retains Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Which player does Poles need to pay next?

Lieser: Teven Jenkins. Once thought to be a lost-cause leftover from the Ryan Pace era, Jenkins has proven indispensable. He’s been incredibly willing and capable of moving around the offensive line and fits the profile of what Poles has been trying to build.

Finley: Cairo Santos is, statistically, the greatest kicker in franchise history. He’s been worth every penny of the three-year, $9 million deal that expires at the end of the season — and he hasn’t even had to show off his mastery of a blustery Soldier Field yet this season. Poles should try to make sure he stays another three years.

Potash: Jenkins is the obvious choice, considering he’s played at a Pro Bowl level since returning from a calf injury. But even with seven consecutive starts, the durability issue is still there after he was injured on a field goal against the Vikings. That said, Jenkins knows his durability is in question and seems like a candidate for a team-friendly extension.

Who at Halas Hall, beside Fields, has the most to prove?

Lieser: Darnell Mooney. Everybody in the building loves Mooney, but his production keeps declining. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 and looked ready to skyrocket from there, but struggled last season before getting hurt and now is averaging a career-low 29.3 yards receiving per game. That’s really bad timing for a pending free agent.

Finley: Getsy, who’s yet to produce a consistent offense. In the Bears’ last 10 games, their points total has all the dips and climbs of a rollercoaster: 10, 28, 40, 13, 30, 13, 17, 16, 27 and 12.

Potash: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency, has been effective — with two interceptions and a fumble recovery — but hasn’t had the Pro Bowl-caliber impact he was expected to have in Eberflus’ defense.

The Bears’ MVP thus far has been …

Lieser: DJ Moore. It’s hard to fathom where this offense would be without him. He has been the single best player on this team since the day arrived. He makes contested catches, turns short throws into big gains and is the ideal combination of fast and tough. If he gets hot down the stretch, he could challenge Brandon Marshall’s team record for yards receiving in a season.

Finley: Weak-side linebacker T.J. Edwards leads the NFL with 127 tackles — Roquan Smith is second with 126. Edwards, who signed a $7.9 million guaranteed deal in March, has been a steadier contributor than fellow linebacker signee Tremaine Edmunds, whom the Bears guaranteed $50 million.

Potash: Moore. He has 19 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the two games Fields has won.

What is the most compelling game left on the schedule?

Lieser: The next one: home against the Lions on Dec. 10. That’s a good opponent, and how the Bears play in that game will show how much of their success against the Lions the last time — before it fell apart — was legitimate.

Finley: Christmas Eve against the Cardinals. The Cardinals would draft second were the season to end today. The best way to guarantee the Panthers end up with the No. 1 overall pick — and turn it over to the Bears — is for the Cardinals and Patriots to win games. But Eberflus can’t afford to lose a game to the lowly Cardinals, either.

Potash: The Browns on Dec. 17 in Cleveland. The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the NFL — first in yards, sacks and third-downs. It will be a great opportunity for Getsy, Fields and the offensive line to show they are headed in the right direction.

The Bears’ record the rest of the season will be …

Lieser: 2-3. They’re unlikely to repeat their overall performance against the Lions and Jared Goff, who mostly has lit them up since going to Detroit. The Browns’ defense presents an insurmountable challenge. The Bears should be able to handle the Cardinals and Falcons at home. The finale at Lambeau Field hinges on what’s at stake for the Packers.

Finley: 3-2, with losses at home to the Lions and at Lambeau.

Potash: 3-2. The Bears are good enough to beat the Cardinals and Falcons — two warm-weather teams — in December at Soldier Field. An upset of the Lions, Browns or Packers wouldn’t be a big surprise.

