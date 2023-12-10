The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Bears inactives vs. Lions: WR/KR Velus Jones good to go despite illness

The Bears are mostly healthy coming out of their late-season bye week as they host the Lions today.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Velus Jones playing against the Chargers.

Jones was a healthy scratch three times in the first 12 games.

Getty

The Bears are still looking for their first two-game winning streak under Matt Eberflus and will take another shot at it today at home against the Lions.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:
QB Nathan Peterman (emergency third quarterback)
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pec)
WR Collin Johnson (practice squad)
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
DE Dominique Robinson
S Quindell Johnson

They were coming off a narrow win over the Panthers last time they faced the Lions, three weeks ago at Ford Field. The Bears took a 26-14 lead with about four minutes left, then squandered the game with mistakes on their way to a 31-26 loss.

The Lions lead the NFC North and are in line for the conference’s No. 3 seed in the playoffs at 9-3. They are two games ahead of the Vikings and Packers in the division and could officially eliminate the 4-8 Bears with a win.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been hot since his three-interception game against the Bears. Over the last two games, a loss to the Packers and a win over the Saints, he combined to complete 65.2% of his passes for 545 yards with four touchdown passes and no turnovers for a 108.7 passer rating.

