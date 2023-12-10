The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Three keys for Bears vs. Lions

David Montgomery, who signed with the Lions this offseason, ran 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 22 yards in their first meeting last month.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Three keys for Bears vs. Lions
Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints

Lions running back David Montgomery celebrates against the Saints.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Three keys for the Bears to win Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field:

1. Take the ball away — again. The Bears are the second team all season to force four turnovers in each of their past two games. If they do it for at third-straight time, they’ll become the third team in 15 years to pull off such a feat.

It’s foolish to presume the Bears can take the ball away four times Sunday at Soldier Field, but even getting two of them would be the edge they need against a Lions offense that is far more explosive than that of the Bears.

2. Make Justin Fields more productive. The Bears had their quarterback throw 13 screens against the blitz-happy Vikings, giving him career lows of 2.4 air yards per pass and 1.9 air yards per completion. That likely won’t happen again. The Bears need to let Fields throw down the field against a Lions defense that since Week 7 has been the third-worst in football.

3. Give David Montgomery a rude homecoming. The former Bears running back, who signed with the Lions this offseason, ran 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 22 yards in their first meeting last month. In Montgomery’s first game back at Soldier Field as a member of the Lions, the Bears need to contain him. The Bears allow 3.4 yards per carry, the second-lowest mark in the NFL.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears promote WR Collin Johnson to active roster
Bears’ last five games will determine fate of many
Bears’ defense faces a defining moment vs. Lions
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
The Not-Quite-Mock Draft: 10 players who’d help Bears
Bears down to 3 fully healthy wide receivers heading into Lions game
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA
Anthony Davis leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title over Pacers
Davis had season highs of 41 points and 20 rebounds, Austin Reaves added 28 points and tournament MVP LeBron James had 24 points and 11 rebounds.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Petr Mrazek helped the Blackhawks beat the Blues on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek stifles Blues, helping Blackhawks finally win consecutive games
Mrazek’s fantastic week of goaltending culminated in a 38-save effort Saturday, coming within a few minutes of a second straight shutout, as the Hawks beat the Blues 3-1.
By Ben Pope
 
Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (4) reacts after scoring against Lincoln-Way East at the Team Rose Shootout at Mount Carmel.
High School Basketball
Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson stakes his claim as the city’s best player and Brother Rice beats Bloom in triple overtime
Stevenson, who signed with Cleveland State, is much more than just a scorer as a senior. He’s doing everything on the court, and his team is winning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
KW_CST_121023_002.jpg
High School Basketball
Offensive struggles plague Fremd in loss at Showcase In The Park
The lack of offense was the main culprit in the Vikings’ 49-38 loss to Lake Central (Indiana).
By Kyle Williams
 