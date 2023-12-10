Three keys for Bears vs. Lions

Three keys for the Bears to win Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field:

1. Take the ball away — again. The Bears are the second team all season to force four turnovers in each of their past two games. If they do it for at third-straight time, they’ll become the third team in 15 years to pull off such a feat.

It’s foolish to presume the Bears can take the ball away four times Sunday at Soldier Field, but even getting two of them would be the edge they need against a Lions offense that is far more explosive than that of the Bears.

2. Make Justin Fields more productive. The Bears had their quarterback throw 13 screens against the blitz-happy Vikings, giving him career lows of 2.4 air yards per pass and 1.9 air yards per completion. That likely won’t happen again. The Bears need to let Fields throw down the field against a Lions defense that since Week 7 has been the third-worst in football.

3. Give David Montgomery a rude homecoming. The former Bears running back, who signed with the Lions this offseason, ran 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 22 yards in their first meeting last month. In Montgomery’s first game back at Soldier Field as a member of the Lions, the Bears need to contain him. The Bears allow 3.4 yards per carry, the second-lowest mark in the NFL.