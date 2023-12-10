The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears open with DJ Moore touchdown run on trick play vs. Lions

It was the first rushing touchdown of Moore’s career.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears open with DJ Moore touchdown run on trick play vs. Lions
DJ Moore and Justin Fields celebrate after Moore scored a touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions. It was Moore’s first-ever rushing TD.

DJ Moore and Justin Fields celebrate after Moore scored a touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions. It was Moore’s first-ever rushing TD.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears got creative to score on their opening drive Sunday against the Lions.

On second-and-seven at the Lions’ 16-yard line, the Bears lined quarterback Justin Fields up at wide receiver on the far left of the formation and had wide receiver DJ Moore at quarterback. Moore took the snap and ran left as Fields ran back into the backfield as a decoy for a pitch, and Moore went 16 yards for the touchdown to put the Bears up 7-0 with 10:17 left in the first quarter.

It capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive in which the Bears faced third down just once.

It was the first rushing touchdown of Moore’s career and just his second carry this season for the Bears. He got crucial blocks from left tackle Braxton Jones, center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Trent Taylor on the run.

Fields finished the drive 2 of 2 for 12 yards and ran four times for 28 yards.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears inactives vs. Lions: WR/KR Velus Jones good to go despite illness
Three keys for Bears vs. Lions
Bears promote WR Collin Johnson to active roster
Bears’ last five games will determine fate of many
Bears’ defense faces a defining moment vs. Lions
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
The Latest
A photo of Velus Jones playing against the Chargers.
Bears
Bears inactives vs. Lions: WR/KR Velus Jones good to go despite illness
The Bears are mostly healthy coming out of their late-season bye week as they host the Lions today.
By Jason Lieser
 
A rendering of the Grace Manor affordable housing project on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale.
News
Affordable housing development set for North Lawndale groundbreaking
Grace Manor, with 65 apartments, is expected to be completed in 2025.
By Isabel Funk
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Brent Taylor (1) moves the ball against Lindblom.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
All of Saturday’s Super 25 scores, highlights from other notable games, the day’s top performances and more.
By Michael O’Brien
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Pay up or you can’t see grandchildren, daughters tell me
The kids’ parents feel entitled to some of the money from their late father’s estate and are blackmailing his widow to get it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A variety of items that go into a budget.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago needs to learn how to budget
When financial advice doesn’t fully fit into our own circumstances, it’s up to us to fill in the blanks by learning from every personal mistake and success.
By Ismael Perez
 