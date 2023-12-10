Bears open with DJ Moore touchdown run on trick play vs. Lions

The Bears got creative to score on their opening drive Sunday against the Lions.

On second-and-seven at the Lions’ 16-yard line, the Bears lined quarterback Justin Fields up at wide receiver on the far left of the formation and had wide receiver DJ Moore at quarterback. Moore took the snap and ran left as Fields ran back into the backfield as a decoy for a pitch, and Moore went 16 yards for the touchdown to put the Bears up 7-0 with 10:17 left in the first quarter.

It capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive in which the Bears faced third down just once.

It was the first rushing touchdown of Moore’s career and just his second carry this season for the Bears. He got crucial blocks from left tackle Braxton Jones, center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Trent Taylor on the run.

Fields finished the drive 2 of 2 for 12 yards and ran four times for 28 yards.