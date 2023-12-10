Bears trailing Lions 13-10 at halftime after early 10-point lead

The Bears got an early start on unraveling against the Lions and are down 13-10 at halftime.

The Bears were up 10-0 after scoring on their first two possessions, but have missed opportunities on offense and tackles on defense.

The first half turned when cornerback Jaylon Johnson intercepted a pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and the Bears got to the Lions’ 38-yard line but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-one as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called a pitch to DJ Moore.

The Lions responded by marching for a touchdown and scored again on their next possession. They get the ball to begin the second half as well.

Fields completed 4 of 8 passes for 81 yards for an 85.9 passer rating and ran seven times for 50 yards.

The Bears scored first, going 69 yards on eight plays on their opening drive. It ended with wide receiver Moore running for a 16-yard touchdown on a trick play in which they used Fields as a decoy at wide receiver.

