Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions

Safety Jaquan Brisker had 17 tackles against the Lions on Sunday, the most for any Bears defensive back since the AFL-NFL merger and the most by any defensive back in the NFL this year.

“That’s unheard of …” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s amazing. What Brisker brings is the reason we drafted him.”

Brisker said he couldn’t feel the effects of the work on his body. He credited the bye week.

“I feel good,” he said. “We won.”

Fewer flags

The Bears’ four penalty flags Sunday were their fewest since Week 5 and their 35 penalty yards were their fewest since Week 6.

“It was big,” Eberflus said. “We’ve been focusing on that. We talked about it for the bye week improvement — one of them was the false starts and the holding penalties and that, and I think we improved on that.”

The Bears had two holding penalties, one offside and one illegal block,

This and that

• Defensive end Montez Sweat got his 10th sack of the season for the first time in his career.

“That was a goal I had ever since I got in the league,” he said.

• Both kickers missed an extra point. Bears kicker Cairo Santos had his extra point blocked by the Lions’ Romeo Okwara in the third quarter, while the Lions’ Riley Patterson pushed his kick left in the second quarter.

• Trent Taylor’s 31-yard punt return in the third quarter was his longest this season and second-longest of his career. His 56 punt return yards Sunday were the most he’s had in a game.

• Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue left in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.