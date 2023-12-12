NFL power rankings: A new top 2 with 4 games remaining

With just four games left in the NFL regular season, here are the new power rankings:
1. 49ers (10-3)
There’s no liability on this team, which is now the NFC favorite.
2. Ravens (10-3)
Their three losses came by a total of 12 points.
3. Eagles (10-3)
They’re in a rut with back-to-back blowout losses, but don’t write them off.
4. Cowboys (10-3)
They’re the only team with two wins over the Eagles over the last two seasons.
5. Chiefs (8-5)
It’s hard to believe the Chiefs have an elite defense and aren’t better than this.
6. Dolphins (9-4)
The Dolphins had a Bears-like collapse against the Titans after leading big late.
7. Bills (7-6)
We’ll find out if the Bills are serious when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday.
8. Lions (9-4)
Even with their recent struggles, the Lions still lead their division by two games.
9. Browns (8-5)
They’ve allowed the fewest yards, 14th-fewest points and are 10th in takeaways.
10. Jaguars (8-5)
They’ve been looking shaky — and next they play the Ravens.
11. Texans (7-6)
C.J. Stroud played the worst game of his career in their loss to the Jets.
12. Broncos (7-6)
The Broncos have beaten several playoff contenders on their way from 1-5 to 7-6.
13. Vikings (7-6)
Their 3-0 win over the Raiders was the worst game of the NFL season.
14. Bengals (7-6)
Backup quarterback Jake Browning has a 113.4 passer rating in three starts.
15. Steelers (7-6)
They’ll start Mitch Trubisky again this week against the Colts.
16. Packers (6-7)
Losing to the Giants on Monday might cost them a playoff spot.
17. Buccaneers (6-7)
There’s a three-way tie of sub-.500 teams atop the pitiful NFC South.
18. Colts (7-6)
Their offense, led by Gardner Minshew, is keeping them in the hunt.
19. Rams (6-7)
The Rams are 11-19 since winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.
20. Seahawks (6-7)
A four-game losing streak put a big dent in their playoff hopes.
21. Saints (6-7)
They got booed at home in a win over the piddly Panthers.
22. Falcons (6-7)
The Falcons could have at stake when they visit Soldier Field on Dec. 31.
23. Jets (5-8)
Who predicted quarterback Zach Wilson playing the game of his life in his return?
24. Chargers (5-8)
It’s time for the Chargers to tank, but Brandon Staley can’t take that risk.
25. Bears (5-8)
Sunday was the best they’ve played, and they’re still behind a lot of teams.
26. Raiders (5-8)
No team has thrown more interceptions than the Raiders’ 18.
27. Titans (5-8)
Will Levis is having the second-best rookie season among quarterbacks.
28. Giants (5-8)
It’s been ugly, but the Giants have won three games in a row.
30. Commanders (4-9)
They have a minus-134 point differential; only the Panthers are worse.
31. Patriots (3-10)
The Patriots opened as 9 ½-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs.
31. Cardinals (3-10)
Kyler Murray can protect his job by leading them to wins down the stretch.
32. Panthers (1-12)
They’re closing in on clinching the No. 1 draft pick — for the Bears.