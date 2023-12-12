NFL power rankings: A new top 2 with 4 games remaining

With just four games left in the NFL regular season, here are the new power rankings:

1. 49ers (10-3)

There’s no liability on this team, which is now the NFC favorite.

2. Ravens (10-3)

Their three losses came by a total of 12 points.

3. Eagles (10-3)

They’re in a rut with back-to-back blowout losses, but don’t write them off.

4. Cowboys (10-3)

They’re the only team with two wins over the Eagles over the last two seasons.

5. Chiefs (8-5)

It’s hard to believe the Chiefs have an elite defense and aren’t better than this.

6. Dolphins (9-4)

The Dolphins had a Bears-like collapse against the Titans after leading big late.

7. Bills (7-6)

We’ll find out if the Bills are serious when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday.

8. Lions (9-4)

Even with their recent struggles, the Lions still lead their division by two games.

9. Browns (8-5)

They’ve allowed the fewest yards, 14th-fewest points and are 10th in takeaways.

10. Jaguars (8-5)

They’ve been looking shaky — and next they play the Ravens.

11. Texans (7-6)

C.J. Stroud played the worst game of his career in their loss to the Jets.

12. Broncos (7-6)

The Broncos have beaten several playoff contenders on their way from 1-5 to 7-6.

13. Vikings (7-6)

Their 3-0 win over the Raiders was the worst game of the NFL season.

14. Bengals (7-6)

Backup quarterback Jake Browning has a 113.4 passer rating in three starts.

15. Steelers (7-6)

They’ll start Mitch Trubisky again this week against the Colts.

16. Packers (6-7)

Losing to the Giants on Monday might cost them a playoff spot.

17. Buccaneers (6-7)

There’s a three-way tie of sub-.500 teams atop the pitiful NFC South.

18. Colts (7-6)

Their offense, led by Gardner Minshew, is keeping them in the hunt.

19. Rams (6-7)

The Rams are 11-19 since winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

20. Seahawks (6-7)

A four-game losing streak put a big dent in their playoff hopes.

21. Saints (6-7)

They got booed at home in a win over the piddly Panthers.

22. Falcons (6-7)

The Falcons could have at stake when they visit Soldier Field on Dec. 31.

23. Jets (5-8)

Who predicted quarterback Zach Wilson playing the game of his life in his return?

24. Chargers (5-8)

It’s time for the Chargers to tank, but Brandon Staley can’t take that risk.

25. Bears (5-8)

Sunday was the best they’ve played, and they’re still behind a lot of teams.

26. Raiders (5-8)

No team has thrown more interceptions than the Raiders’ 18.

27. Titans (5-8)

Will Levis is having the second-best rookie season among quarterbacks.

28. Giants (5-8)

It’s been ugly, but the Giants have won three games in a row.

30. Commanders (4-9)

They have a minus-134 point differential; only the Panthers are worse.

31. Patriots (3-10)

The Patriots opened as 9 ½-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs.

31. Cardinals (3-10)

Kyler Murray can protect his job by leading them to wins down the stretch.

32. Panthers (1-12)

They’re closing in on clinching the No. 1 draft pick — for the Bears.

