The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR DJ Moore misses practice with ankle problem

Moore twisted his ankle Sunday when he was tackled alongside the Bears’ sideline after a four-yard run on the team’s first play of the second half.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears WR DJ Moore misses practice with ankle problem
Bears receiver DJ Moore leaves the field after Sunday’s win against the Lions.

Bears receiver DJ Moore leaves the field after Sunday’s win against the Lions.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears receiver DJ Moore did not practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle against the Lions.

Moore twisted his ankle Sunday when he was tackled alongside the Bears’ sideline after a four-yard run on the team’s first play of the second half. He returned and finished with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half.

“I’m good,” he said after the game. “I don’t know who tackled me but it kinda twisted my ankle. It was fine. Had to take a little breather and gather myself.”

Moore ranks seventh in the NFL with 1,071 receiving yards and is tied for 15th with 76 catches.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who had 17 tackles Sunday, was limited because of a groin injury Wednesday. Linebacker Dylan Cole missed practice for personal reasons, while receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remains out with a pectoral muscle problem. The Bears put defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve earlier Weenesday.

The Bears play in Cleveland on Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker ‘peaking at the right time’
The NFL is going to Brazil in 2024; could Bears go overseas?
Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue out for the season after breaking ankle
1st-and-10: Amid call for change, Bears’ arrow still pointing up
NFL power rankings: A new top 2 with 4 games remaining
Bears’ trade for DE Montez Sweat vaults defense from embarrassing to elite
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker ‘peaking at the right time’
After struggling to find a groove amid high expectations following his impressive rookie season, the second-year safety from Penn State has been making a bigger impact in recent games — including 17 tackles against the Lions on Sunday.
By Mark Potash
 
A Chicago Police Department officer.
City Hall
Police contract approved, arbitrator’s disciplinary ruling rejected at another stormy City Council meeting
Mayor Brandon Johnson was forced to call for a recess after public observers gathered in the third-floor gallery overlooking the City Council chambers banged on the glass and shouted from their seats.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bears last played overseas against the Raiders in 2019.
Bears
The NFL is going to Brazil in 2024; could Bears go overseas?
Owners voted Wednesday to add a game in São Paulo in 2024, marking the fifth continent in which the league has played. The NFL will play three games in London again next year as well as a game in Munich.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kenneka Jenkins | Facebook
La Voz Chicago
La familia de la mujer que murió en el congelador de un hotel de Rosemont recibirá más de $6 millones
Kenneka Jenkins, de 19 años, fue encontrada muerta el 10 de septiembre de 2017 dentro de un congelador en una cocina no utilizada del hotel Crowne Plaza, un día después de asistir a una fiesta allí.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A Metra train
Transportation
Metra Milwaukee North Line trains on the move after hitting vehicle near Edgebrook station on Northwest Side
No injuries were reported and one person was inside the vehicle when it was struck, according to Metra.
By Sun-Times Wire
 