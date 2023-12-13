Bears WR DJ Moore misses practice with ankle problem

Bears receiver DJ Moore did not practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle against the Lions.

Moore twisted his ankle Sunday when he was tackled alongside the Bears’ sideline after a four-yard run on the team’s first play of the second half. He returned and finished with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half.

“I’m good,” he said after the game. “I don’t know who tackled me but it kinda twisted my ankle. It was fine. Had to take a little breather and gather myself.”

Moore ranks seventh in the NFL with 1,071 receiving yards and is tied for 15th with 76 catches.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who had 17 tackles Sunday, was limited because of a groin injury Wednesday. Linebacker Dylan Cole missed practice for personal reasons, while receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remains out with a pectoral muscle problem. The Bears put defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve earlier Weenesday.

The Bears play in Cleveland on Sunday.