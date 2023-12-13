The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

The NFL is going to Brazil in 2024; could Bears go overseas?

Owners voted Wednesday to add a game in São Paulo in 2024, marking the fifth continent in which the league has played. The NFL will play three games in London again next year as well as a game in Munich.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE The NFL is going to Brazil in 2024; could Bears go overseas?
The Bears last played overseas against the Raiders in 2019.

The Bears last played overseas against the Raiders in 2019.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The NFL is going to Brazil.

Owners voted Wednesday to add a game in São Paulo in 2024, marking the fifth continent in which the league has played. The NFL will play three games in London again next year as well as a game in Munich.

The league will expand from five to eight international games starting in 2025 after a vote at its meeting in Dallas.

With the exception of the AFC’s Jaguars, who have a partnership to play in London, the NFL is likely to assign NFC home games to go abroad next year. Since the league switched to 17 regular season games, it has alternated which conference has nine home games every other year. The NFC is set to have nine home games next year.

The Bears were thought to be a favorite had the league added a game in Spain for 2024; they were assigned the United Kingdom and Spain as international home market areas two years ago, allowing them to sell sponsorships in the region. They could still land in England, Germany or Brazil, either as a home or visiting team.

The Bears last played internationally in 2019, when they lost to the Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue out for the season after breaking ankle
1st-and-10: Amid call for change, Bears’ arrow still pointing up
NFL power rankings: A new top 2 with 4 games remaining
Bears’ trade for DE Montez Sweat vaults defense from embarrassing to elite
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 5 picks
No longer ‘sandy field that they spray-painted green,’ Soldier Field’s grass remarkably healthy
The Latest
Kenneka Jenkins | Facebook
La Voz Chicago
La familia de la mujer que murió en el congelador de un hotel de Rosemont recibirá más de $6 millones
Kenneka Jenkins, de 19 años, fue encontrada muerta el 10 de septiembre de 2017 dentro de un congelador en una cocina no utilizada del hotel Crowne Plaza, un día después de asistir a una fiesta allí.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A Metra train
Transportation
Metra Milwaukee North Line trains on the move after hitting vehicle near Edgebrook station on Northwest Side
No injuries were reported and one person was inside the vehicle when it was struck, according to Metra.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue celebrates a run stop against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue out for the season after breaking ankle
Ngakoue, who was hurt in the fourth quarter, will need surgery, coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Patrick Finley
 
Benet’s bench celebrates during the game against St. Patrick.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
All of Tuesday’s Super 25 scores, highlights from other notable games, the day’s top performances and more.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Acting major Anahkah Sims, speaking at a recent faculty rally, worries Columbia College won’t be the same if it loses its adjunct faculty members who are working professionals. The walkout was prompted by cuts to hundreds of course sections taught by adjuncts to help fill a $20 million budget gap. Administrators say they have to make the cuts to deal with the deficit.&nbsp;
Education
Columbia College adjunct faculty strike leaves students in limbo
To keep classes going, the college has replaced many of the teachers who walked off the job on Oct. 30 — a walkout prompted by the college cutting hundreds of classes to help fill a $20 million budget gap.
By Anna Savchenko
 