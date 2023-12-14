George McCaskey continues push to keep Bears’ home games from going international

The Bears were the only team to vote against the NFL’s new proposal to expand international play. The new measure, which passed Wednesday, set the league up to play eight international games starting in 2025.

One detail of that resolution is that teams can block only two of their home games from being moved, as opposed to the current four.

In explaining his vote against it, McCaskey touted the Bears’ opportunity to host “generational talents,” CBS Sports reported, citing a source in the room in Irving, Texas, and listed Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts — and Giants upstart Tommy Devito, the former University of Illinois quarterback who has started four games.

McCaskey’s joke was, in part, a jab at Giants owner John Mara, a close friend of his.

But he was not kidding about the policy. McCaskey has been adamant about keeping the Bears off the television show “Hard Knocks” and minimizing how many home games they lose to international play.

Next season, the league is playing three games in London, one in Munich and one in Sao Paulo. The Jaguars will play one of their home games in London, but the other four international games will be pulled from NFC teams’ home games.

The Bears have played in London twice, but both games would’ve been on the road anyway.

