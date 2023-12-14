Browns defense could be a defining moment for Luke Getsy, Bears offense

When Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy saw the numbers on the Browns’ defense, he was taken aback.

“They give us a report each week and I think they were No. 1 in like every defensive statistic in the league,” Getsy said. “So I was like, ‘This is gonna be fun, right?’”

Maybe. Maybe not. The Browns defense, led by defensive ends Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, indeed is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed,, sacks per pass attempt, third-down conversions, DVOA and pass defense DVOA. But the Browns also are tied for 14th in points allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed and 28th in red-zone touchdown percentage.

The Cardinals’ 26th-ranked offense was shut out by the Browns. But the following week, the Ravens’ fourth-ranked offense scored 26 points against them. The Steelers’ 27th-ranked offense scored 10. But the following week, the Broncos’ 12th-ranked offense scored 27; then the Rams 10th-ranked offense scored 34. Last week the Jaguars’ ninth-ranked offense scored 27 against the Browns.

It’s almost as if the Browns’ defense is a litmus test for NFL offenses. If you’re a good offense, you can score. If you’re not, you struggle. Or let’s put it this way: Teams that rank in the top half of the NFL in scoring are averaging 28.1 points per game against the Browns. Teams that rank in the bottom half are averaging 11.0 against them.

That sets up an interesting matchup Sunday for the Bears’ developing offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears, ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring, have shown signs of progress in Getsy’s second year. But most of their best work has come against teams that rank in the bottom half in scoring defense: 40 points against the Commanders (32nd), 28 against the Broncos (tied for 23rd) and 28 and 26 against the Lions (25th).

Against defenses that rank in the top 10, they haven’t fared as well: 10 points against the Chiefs (third), 13 and 12 against the Vikings (fifth), 23 agains the Raiders (ninth) and 17 against the Saints (10th).

So this could be a defining moment for Getsy, Fields and the offense. The Browns’ defense is formidable, but also vulnerable. And Getsy acknowledged that the challenge comes with opportunities other offenses have taken advantage of.

“I think it comes down to making plays when those [opportunities] happen — they don’t happen very often against this type of team,” Getsy said. “When you have those big-play opportunities, you have execute them.

“Jacksonville had maybe five or six opportunities. They took advantage of three of them and left the other two out there. You can’t do that or you won’t win. That’s a big part of it. They don’t make them easy — it’s not like you’ve got someone screaming wide open. It’s guys making a play with a one-on-one opportunity.”

The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence scored 27 points against the Browns because they executed in the red zone. They scored four touchdowns in four red-zone trips — two of which came after defensive takeaways.

The Browns have allowed 23 touchdowns in 34 red-zone possessions this season (67.6%) — 28th in the NFL. The Bears have scored 20 touchdowns in 36 red-zone trips this season (55.6%) — tied for 16th in the NFL.

So against the Browns’ defense at this point of the season, Getsy and Fields have a chance to make its biggest statement yet, and provide the most accurate assessment of just how much progress this offense is making.

“I feel great [about that opportunity],” Getsy said. “I love our team. I love our guys. I think our guys give us a chance to go do that. I’m excited to see if we’re able to go out and execute like [the successful offenses do].”

