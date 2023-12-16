Bears vs. Browns — What to Watch 4

Key matchup

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is arguably the premier pass rusher in the NFL. He has 87.5 sacks in 97 games since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft.

“There’s really nothing he can’t do,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He’s got every facet of a defensive lineman that you would want. The guy can play noseguard, 3-technique, end. He can stand up and be an edge rusher, an outside linebacker. He’s a pretty incredible player.”

Garrett leads the Browns with 13 sacks, but has not had a sack in the last three games. It’s only the second time in his career he’s gone three consecutive games without a sack. And he’s never gone four in a row without a sack, so he’s due.

Garrett had 4.5 sacks of Justin Fields in the 26-6 debacle at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2021, when Fields was making his first NFL start. But the Bears are better equipped for the challenge this time, with solid tackles in rookie Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones and an offensive line combination that not only is the best in Getsy’s two seasons as offensive coordinator, but is developing continuity with three consecutive starts together.

Trending

The Bears’ defense, which was averaging 341 yards allowed through eight games (23rd in the NFL), has averaged 272 yards allowed in the last five games (fourth in the NFL in that span).

In fact, the Bears have held their last five opponents below their season average, with an increasing differential in each game against the Saints (-37), Panthers (-57), Lions (-63), Vikings (-100) and Lions (-137).

The Browns are averaging 326 yards per game — 19th in the NFL — with four different starting quarterbacks. But after averaging 264 in two games with Dorian Thompson-Robinson/P.J. Walker at quarterback in place of injured starter Deshaun Watson, they’ve gained 327 and 389 yards in veteran Joe Flacco’s two starts.

Player to watch

Since returning after missing four starts with a dislocated thumb, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had 270 or more total yards — with no interceptions — in consecutive games against the Lions (273), Vikings (276) and Lions (281). It’s arguably the most efficient three-game stretch of his career.

The Browns have held quarterbacks to a 75.8 passer rating (159.7 yards per game, 16 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) the third lowest rating in the NFL.

X-factor

Even with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (broken ankle) going on injured reserve and safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) and wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) questionable, the Bears are one of the NFL’s healthiest teams.

The Browns have lost Watson, running back Nick Chubb and starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. They put safety Grant Delpit — their leading tackler — offensive tackle Dawand Jones and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on injured reserve this week. And center Ethan Pocic, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo also are out.

