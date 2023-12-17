The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Browns

By  Patrick Finley

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks on Sunday.

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Three big-picture takeaways from Sunday’s Bears loss in Cleveland:

Less than 200

Throwing for 200 yards shouldn’t be a lot to ask in the modern NFL. But Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for less than 200 on Sunday for the 23rd time in 35 career starts. He hit only 66 rushing yards against the Browns. Since he returned from a thumb injury, he’s thrown for less than 170 in two of four games.

Run game problems

Both Fields and coach Matt Eberflus singled out the run game after Sunday’s game, saying the Bears needed to do better on the ground to make their offense sing. Their three running backs gained 38 yards on 17 combined carries, with Roschon Johnson (five for 36) leading the team. Receiver Velus Jones had two rushes for 23 yards.

Flacco goes deep

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco finished with 374 passing yards on 28 of 44 passing, the 10th-most the Bears have given up in the last 20 years. The Commanders’ Sam Howell threw for 388 against the Bears in Week 5.

