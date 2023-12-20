The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Bears DL DeMarcus Walker to miss practice with leg injury

The Bears have another injury to their defensive line.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker celebrates during the Vikings game in October.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One week after the team put Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that DeMarcus Walker wouldn’t be able to practice Wednesday because of a leg injury suffered Sunday against the Browns. He will, however, participate in the walk-through portion of Wednesday’s slate.

The Bears have shortened practice and ramped up walk-throughs lately to deal with injuries.

“We need another day to assess, and he’s day-to-day right now,” Eberflus said. “But it looks to be good.”

Walker played both tackle and defensive end in Sunday’s 20-17 loss. Dominique Robinson, a healthy scratch since late October, played 19 snaps to help fill in for Ngakoue.

Guard Teven Jenkins remains out; he’s in concussion protocol after being carted off the field in Cleveland.

“The league has put that in place for a good reason,” Eberflus said.

