Bears DL DeMarcus Walker to miss practice with leg injury

The Bears have another injury to their defensive line.

One week after the team put Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that DeMarcus Walker wouldn’t be able to practice Wednesday because of a leg injury suffered Sunday against the Browns. He will, however, participate in the walk-through portion of Wednesday’s slate.

The Bears have shortened practice and ramped up walk-throughs lately to deal with injuries.

“We need another day to assess, and he’s day-to-day right now,” Eberflus said. “But it looks to be good.”

Walker played both tackle and defensive end in Sunday’s 20-17 loss. Dominique Robinson, a healthy scratch since late October, played 19 snaps to help fill in for Ngakoue.

Guard Teven Jenkins remains out; he’s in concussion protocol after being carted off the field in Cleveland.

“The league has put that in place for a good reason,” Eberflus said.