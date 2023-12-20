WR Darnell Mooney (illness) one of 7 Bears to miss practice

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a tipped Hail Mary pass fall into his lap — and then onto the turf — as he fell to the ground Sunday, did not practice Wednesday.

The team said Mooney was dealing with an illness.

Mooney has struggled to connect with quarterback Justin Fields — and vice versa — this season. He’s caught 29-of-57 targets — just barely more than half — for 409 yards this season. He has one touchdown catch this year; receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet have combined for 13.

Mooney complained after Sunday’s game that the offensive players were complacent in the third quarter.

“Everybody was just happy that we [were] winning,” Mooney said. “We’ve gotta be aggressive and continue to put our foot on the pedal. Just go out there and punch ‘em. Can’t get too comfortable; that’s what kinda bit us. We tried to switch gears in the fourth quarter once they scored. It’s hard to do that.”

He was one of seven Bears players to sit out practice Wednesday. The others: running back Travis Homer (hamstring), guard Teven Jenkins (concussion protocol), cornerback Jaylon Jones (calf), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pec) and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (leg).

Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Walker was trending in the right direction.

The Bears host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.