Bears OC Luke Getsy believes offense is close to taking off, if it can solve inconsistency

As the Bears’ offensive struggles have sunk their playoff aspirations and coordinator Luke Getsy’s job appears to be in jeopardy, he maintained Thursday the offense is closer than it looks.

From Getsy’s perspective, the Bears have everything they need to be run a successful offense and will get there once they smooth out their inconsistency.

It’s late in the season to be lamenting that. And if ongoing mistakes are disrupting the offense, especially now that it has been upgraded almost across the board, that’s Getsy’s responsibility.

As the Bears’ defense started to click, the offense still hasn’t. They lost last week despite holding the Browns to 20 points and getting three takeaways. The offense’s only points came on a field goal and on a one-yard touchdown drive coming off Eddie Jackson’s interception return.

The Bears are 22nd in points (20.5) and yards (317.9) per game, and quarterback Justin Fields is 21st in passer rating at 85.6.

