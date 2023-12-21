The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy believes offense is close to taking off, if it can solve inconsistency

The Bears managed a field goal and a short touchdown drive in the 20-17 loss to the Browns that ended their playoff push.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears OC Luke Getsy believes offense is close to taking off, if it can solve inconsistency
A photo of Luke Getsy coaching in a game.

The Bears rank 22nd in points and offensive yardage this season.

Getty

As the Bears’ offensive struggles have sunk their playoff aspirations and coordinator Luke Getsy’s job appears to be in jeopardy, he maintained Thursday the offense is closer than it looks.

From Getsy’s perspective, the Bears have everything they need to be run a successful offense and will get there once they smooth out their inconsistency.

It’s late in the season to be lamenting that. And if ongoing mistakes are disrupting the offense, especially now that it has been upgraded almost across the board, that’s Getsy’s responsibility.

As the Bears’ defense started to click, the offense still hasn’t. They lost last week despite holding the Browns to 20 points and getting three takeaways. The offense’s only points came on a field goal and on a one-yard touchdown drive coming off Eddie Jackson’s interception return.

The Bears are 22nd in points (20.5) and yards (317.9) per game, and quarterback Justin Fields is 21st in passer rating at 85.6.

