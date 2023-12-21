The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Darnell Mooney has been to Hail and back

The star-crossed Bears wide receiver, who returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a stomach ache, remained undaunted by the frustration over missing the Hail Mary opportunity against the Browns. “All I can do is continue to work.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Darnell Mooney has been to Hail and back
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Darnell Mooney (11) reacts after failing to haul in a Hail Mary pass in the end zone on the final play of the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Talk about a gut punch.

It was only a coincidence that Darnell Mooney was sick to his stomach and missed practice Wednesday, three days after he dropped a Hail Mary pass that would have given the Bears a miraculous victory over the Browns. He’s over it. 

“I had a stomach ache,” Mooney said. “The trainers took precaution. They made sure I was good. I’m fine.” 

Mooney returned to practice Thursday with no repercussions from the stomach ache — or the near-miss that elicited a negative reaction from fans on social media. In fact, his phone is still on. 

“My boys always send me things,” Mooney said. “I’m not away from it. That stuff doesn’t bother me. I’m trying to catch the ball. I’m falling. I got pushed out of the pile. If I would have caught it, it definitely would have been a good thing. We still have things to work on within that game beside the Hail Mary. I’m not holding on [to] it.” 

Mooney’s difficult 2023 season seemed to reach a nadir against the Browns. He missed the Hail Mary opportunity. He appeared to fail to block for Justin Fields on a key fourth-and-one play where Fields was tripped up for no gain (“I was not blocking for Justin,” he said. “It’s supposed to be a pick play.”) And Mooney caught just two passes for 14 yards on eight targets. 

It will take a big uptick in the final three games for Mooney to finish the season on a high note. But he’s keeping his predicament in perspective and not letting his frustration get the best of him.

“I’m blessed to be where I am,” said Mooney, who has 29 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown this season. “All I can do is continue to work … just gotta keep a positive mindset. There’s been some pissed-off moments for sure. I’ve been mad as hell. I’m human. I expect a lot of myself. I expected to have a stellar season. I expected to be a playmaker for my team. 

“That’s not the case this year. I believe in myself. My guys believe in me as well. I’m going to continue to keep working and we’ll see where the chips fall.”

Lesson learned? 

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones endured a learning experience against Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett did not have a sack. And his biggest play came against tight end Cole Kmet — when Garrett tackled Khalil Herbert for a four-yard loss. But it left Jones with a lot of room for improvement. 

“I think Braxton’s in a great spot,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He played against the best player in the league. Let’s face that — the guy’s a really good player and I thought [Jones] did a really good job most of the time. … Braxton’s an ascending player, so I think there’s nothing he can’t take away from this as all growth.” 

Injury report

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (shin) also returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. But left guard Teven Jenkins remained in concussion protocol. 

Running back D’onta Foreman (personal), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) did not practice. Tight end Cole Kmet (quad), cornerback Jaylon Jones (calf) and running back Travis Homer (hamstring) were limited in practice. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields, Bears are the league’s worst when it’s time for a 4th quarter rally
Halas Intrigue podcast: Debating the Bears’ big decisions
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Cardinals
Bears have been at it too long under OC Luke Getsy to still be searching for consistency
Bears’ rising defense searching for killer instinct
With future at stake, Bears QB Justin Fields points to his improvement
The Latest
Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Dec. 21, 2023 after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
Ed Burke
Ed Burke’s unwelcome birthday present
The disgraced — and now guilty — former member of the Chicago City Council enters his eighth decade as a convicted felon.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Children were among the migrants who boarded a flight chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from El Paso to Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2023.
Immigration
Charter plane company used to transport deportees for U.S. was hired by Texas governor to bring asylum-seekers to Chicago
iAero Airways, which has worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, transported 120 migrants to O’Hare Airport on Tuesday on orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.
By Tom SchubaFrank Main, and 2 more
 
Protestors unveil a naught or nice list during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.
Chicago
Drivers for ride-hailing apps demand city ordinance improving safety, pay
If passed, the Chicago Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance would raise drivers’ wages, improve their safety and create a transparent system to handle driver deactivations.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Cillian Murphy stars in “Oppenheimer” as the conflicted scientist who came to be known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb.
Movies and TV
The 10 best movies of 2023: ‘Oppenheimer’ made with detailed care that no film can match
The year also brought standout titles about murders of Native Americans, Michael Jordan’s Nike deal and a doll leaving her pink wonderland.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields, Bears are the league’s worst when it’s time for a 4th quarter rally
NFL games come down to gotta-have-it situations. Fields and the Bears have been the worst in the league at them.
By Patrick Finley
 